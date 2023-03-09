IZZIO'S ARTISAN BAKERY INTRODUCING THEIR INDUSTRY LEADING ARTISAN SLICED BREADS INTO FOOD SERVICE

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- izzio artisan bakery is launching their line of premium, hand-crafted, artisan breads in food service throughout the United States. For nearly 30 years, izzio has been baking traditional sourdough breads using ancient techniques allowing each loaf to ferment slowly and flavors to develop naturally. Each loaf of izzio bread is all-natural, non-GMO project verified, kosher, vegan and plant based. In addition, izzio sources their flour from local farmers only; creating 100% traceability from grain to loaf.

Now available to food service operators and distributors, izzio offers a mix of par-baked, traditional hearth-baked artisan breads such as baguettes, batards, focaccia, ciabatta, boules, sandwich rolls, and dinner rolls perfect for a multitude of food service applications. There is no thawing or prooﬁng required, operators can simply bake-off what they need and enjoy fresh-baked bread from freezer-to-table in less than 30 minutes.

Additionally, izzio is introducing their line of high-end thaw and serve artisan sliced breads to meet the growing customer demand in the market. Available in three ﬂavors (San Francisco Sourdough, Multigrain, Rustic Italian), izzio artisan sliced breads elevate any existing bread program by providing a labor-friendly, zero waste solution that delivers perfectly sliced artisan bread to its' customers.

Leading the food service sales efforts for izzio is David Alcott. David has 20-plus years of food service bakery experience building best-in-class sales organizations. "I am thrilled to embark on this journey of bringing izzio artisan breads to food service. The industry is ready for something new and fresh. We have a unique opportunity to ﬁll a glaring void in the category with our artisan sliced program. Operators are looking for high-end bread options that address the growing expectations of the customer. Our artisan sliced program takes the ordinary to extraordinary."

