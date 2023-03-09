Cohen Veterans Network Opens Los Angeles Mental Health Clinic to Reach More Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the increasing mental health needs for post-9/11 veterans, service members, and military families in the greater Los Angeles region, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) today officially opened a clinic in Torrance, its third in California.

A ribbon-cutting marks the grand opening of The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at VVSD, Los Angeles in Torrance, California. (PRNewswire)

This effort is another step toward CVN meeting the $275M commitment set forth by financier-philanthropist Steven A. Cohen to help reduce veteran suicide and increase care for service members and military families throughout the country.

More than 52,000 post-9/11 veterans, 6,000 active duty service members, and 10,000 military family members in Los Angeles County will be eligible for care by trained clinicians at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at VVSD in Torrance, located at 20800 Madrona Ave., Suite C-100. Care is additionally available to the more than 1 million veteran and military community members across the state of California via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

"Many veterans, service members and their families in California may face mental health challenges that require comprehensive mental health care. As a result, we are here to support them in those challenging times through our Cohen Clinics," says CVN President & CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "This new clinic in Torrance enables us to further deliver on our proven success from across the country, and to continue expanding our ability to provide accessible, evidence-based mental health care to the military community."

"When someone raises their hand, we need to be there to serve them," says Medal of Honor Recipient and CVN Ambassador Ryan Pitts. "This clinic is a lifeline to the military community, and I urge anyone in need to utilize this resource for help."

Since its inception in April 2016, CVN has built 23 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics across the country and has treated more than 50,000 clients. CVN will open a 24th clinic in Oklahoma City, OK later this year.

The Cohen Clinic at VVSD, Los Angeles was launched after successful Cohen Clinic openings in San Diego in 2019 and Oceanside in 2022. CVN's partner for the three California clinics is Veterans Village of San Diego (VVSD). VVSD has served veterans since 1981 and is dedicated to "Leave No One Behind."

"Partnering with Cohen Veterans Network to bring high-quality mental health care to veterans, active duty military, and their families expands our continuum of care so that we are meeting people wherever they are on their respective journeys," said VVSD President & CEO Akilah Templeton. "Strengthening individuals and helping to build strong families is good for the community. When people feel better, they do better and we all benefit from that."

Also joining in today's ceremony were City of Torrance Mayor George Chen, as well as representatives for Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu and U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters. The Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce also joined in the celebration by leading an official ribbon-cutting to mark the opening.

CVN offers targeted, client-centered therapy for a variety of mental health issues including depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, PTSD, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. Learn more about how the network cares for clients here.

About Cohen Veterans Network: Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. There are currently 23 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics nationwide. Learn more about CVN.

About VVSD: Veterans Village of San Diego (VVSD) is a nonprofit serving all veterans since 1981 and is dedicated to "Leave No One Behind." Each year, VVSD provides services to thousands of military veterans throughout San Diego (County), CA. For more than 41 years, VVSD has provided military veterans with services including: Mental Health Services, Housing - Temporary & Permanent, Drug & Alcohol Rehabilitation, Employment & Training, Temporary Financial Assistance, Support for Senior Veterans, Homeless Court, and Support for Veterans Families - Women and Children. For more information, please visit www.VVSD.net.

