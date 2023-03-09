BOB EVANS FARMS INCREASES IMPACTFUL GIVING TO COMMUNITIES

First Annual Giving Report Released

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of its first-ever annual giving report, highlighting its philanthropic activities over the past two years. The report showcases the company's significant work in establishing charitable focus areas and enhancing its presence in the communities it serves.

"At Bob Evans Farms, we believe that giving back to our communities is not only a responsibility but also an honor. That's why, over the past two years, we have been actively giving back through volunteering, board service and strategic corporate giving," said Bob Evans Farms President and CEO, Mark Delahanty. "In total, we donated $15.8 million in food donations and monetary giving, plus our employees donated hundreds of hours in community service."

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's monetary giving increased by 3% from 2021 to 2022. The Bob Evans Farms Foundation, managed by The Columbus Foundation, distributed more than $1.4 million in monetary donations to key philanthropic partners over the past two years.

Additionally, the company significantly increased its food donations, donating over $14.4 million in fair market value products to food banks and other food-based nonprofits in this two-year period; including an increase of 132% from 2021 to 2022, providing much-needed help to families adversely affected by the downturn in the economy.

"Our goal is to make our giving more impactful by focusing on organizations that support diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Cassandra Binkley, Bob Evans Farms senior manager of community, engagement & philanthropy. Our philanthropic pillars - Community, Education, Food and Nutrition, Health and Wellness, and Military - each have strategic goals to guide our efforts."

Furthermore, Bob Evans Farms employees volunteered 525 hours to the company's causes over the past two years, further solidifying the company's commitment to giving back.

To learn more about the Bob Evans Farms philanthropic pillars and the impactful work done in the past two years, click here to read the full report on the company's website.

