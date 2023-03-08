White Castle Celebrates CPG Growth with New National Campaign -- "MicroCastle"-- Kicking Off National Frozen Foods Month

White Castle's campaign, which celebrates the microwave as a portal to the Castle, follows exponential growth and expanded capacity of consumer packaged goods business

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain and the first fast-food restaurant to offer its menu items in grocery stores for preparation at home, is kicking off National Frozen Food month with the launch of a new national campaign, MicroCastle. The campaign celebrates the idea that anyone with a microwave has a portal to the Castle!

White Castle first delivered its iconic Sliders to Cravers via retail stores in 1987, when it launched its retail division, the first fast-food chains to do so. In the 36 years since the Slider's retail debut, Cravers have warmed up more than 6.5 billion frozen Sliders. Offerings that began with frozen Original Sliders have since expanded to include Classic Cheese Sliders, Chicken Breast Sliders, Chicken & Cheese Sliders and Jalapeno Cheese Sliders.

"We make no distinction on where Cravers purchase our menu items, just as long they enjoy every hot and tasty bite," said Lynn Blashford, chief marketing officer for White Castle. "The ability for families to prepare White Castle and experience the same great taste in the comfort and convenience of their home, office or any other kitchen, will always remain a top priority for us."

The simplicity of the preparation is what makes frozen Sliders the perfect option for just about any occasion. They're easy to heat and fun to eat. Whether serving dinner to the family, satisfying a late-night Crave or preparing for company, White Castle has made it super easy to enjoy the unique beefy, oniony taste of Sliders, complete with the soft, steamy buns, with just a touch of a button. The microwave is the portal that allows everyone into White Castle, even when they're at home!

"White Castle is a leader in frozen foods because the burger found in the freezer aisle at your local grocery store is the same burger found at a White Castle restaurant," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "When you open up your microwave, you are unlatching a doorway to deliciousness. Your personal White Castle and the solution to satisfying the Crave is available 24 hours, seven days a week."

The MicroCastle campaign comes on the heels of a recently completed expansion at White Castle's retail manufacturing plant in Vandalia, Ohio, near Dayton, to keep up with the growing demand for White Castle's retail lineup. The $27 million expansion, completed in October 2022, effectively doubled the size of the plant to approximately 150,000 square feet and also doubled its production capacity. Fed by White Castle's own bakery and meat processing facilities, the newly expanded retail plant delivers the very same one-of-a-kind taste to frozen food aisles that can be found in White Castle restaurants. White Castle recently gave the public a behind-the -scenes look at the retail manufacturing plant for its Crave Chronicles video series.

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

