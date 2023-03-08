PCF Insurance Services Announces New Hire & Promotion on Leadership Team

Appoints Key Data Technology Executive and Promotes HR Leader

LEHI, Utah, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today the appointment of Peter Nettesheim to the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Data & Technology, along with the internal promotion of Jeff Hutchins to Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Both Nettesheim and Hutchins are part of the PCF Insurance leadership team.

"We are very pleased to share this news about Peter and Jeff," said Peter C. Foy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of PCF Insurance. "Peter's hire tangibly reflects PCF's focus on data-driven strategies, alongside our infrastructure and technology buildout. His experience with data warehouse architecture, analytics, and software as a service (SaaS) will be critically important to building our value-accretive technology initiatives."

Regarding Hutchins, Foy said, "Jeff is a seasoned human resources leader who has driven our people strategy since joining our company in 2021. He understands our need to continually scale our capabilities and create a best-in-class team as we pursue this next stage of growth."

Supported by his more than 25 years of experience, Nettesheim oversees data, business intelligence and technology strategy functions for PCF Insurance, which will continue to be intrinsically tied to the company's pursuit of industry-leading organic growth.

Having served PCF Insurance as Vice President of Human Resources prior to his promotion, Hutchins leads the human capital development at PCF Insurance, as well as supporting agency growth through established services and programs designed to promote health and wellness, career development, learning and training, and more for PCF Insurance's more than 3,100 employees.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partner agencies alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, with 3,100 employees across the U.S. Learn more at pcfins.com.

