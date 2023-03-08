NEW BOOK RELEASE: Michael Bowker's No Ordinary Days

"Riveting" True Stories Reveal Bright and Dark Sides of Human Behavior

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty Degrees Publishing will release award-winning journalist Michael Bowker's twenty-first book on April 23, 2023. The book is a riveting collection of provocative tales from the author's storied career.

Publisher's Weekly called Bowker's writing, "Riveting and compelling."

A former Time Magazine editor called the book, "Beautiful and well-written. A must read."

These are personal stories, beginning with Bowker's close encounter with a serial killer. The first part of the book is filled with mysteries and true crime stories. The heart of the book, though, is his collection of heroic tales describing how ordinary people chose to act with extraordinary courage to help others.

Bowker is an expert on what's known as the 'ripple effect', where a single good deed a person does can have shockingly positive results.

The book highlights the courage of firefighters and others, including the gripping story of an Irish immigrant who has literally saved a million lives worldwide since Bowker first reported his heroics in Reader's Digest.

Bowker has interviewed celebrities, political figures, athletes, adventurers, presidents, and a few serial murderers. No Ordinary Days takes readers behind-the-scenes of famous figures and some crazy-but-true encounters around the world.

Michael's stories run the gamut from close encounters with the Golden State Killer to a startling interview with broadcast legend Walter Cronkite.

For additional information, visit: sixtydegreespublishing.com High resolution images available upon request.

The book is available here: https://www.sixtydegreespublishing.com/no-ordinary-days

About Michael Bowker

An investigative journalist and author, Michael has written twenty-one books and articles for publications including the Los Angeles Times, Reader's Digest and others. He served as the senior speech writer for a recent two-time mayor of Los Angeles, and as the Executive Editor for Hispanic Business Magazine. His novel, Gods of Our Time, just won the International Novel of the Year Award awarded by the Southern California Book Publicists Association.

About Sixty Degrees Publishing

Established in 2003, Sixty Degrees Publishing is a book promotional company based in Santa Barbara, California. Other titles by Sixty Degrees Publishing include Gods of Our Time, Finding Father, Winning the Battle Within, Fatal Deception, Playing from the Heart, Takin' Over, Beating Long Hauler's Syndrome, The Visionary Leader, The Health Care Solution, The Whole Systems Approach and numerous other inspirational and transformative works. For more information, visit: sixtydegreespublishing.com

