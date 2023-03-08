BIG3 WINS INAUGURAL SPORTS BUSINESS JOURNAL AWARD FOR BEST IN WEB3

Named Best in Web3 for League's "Forever Experience Action Tokens" which Leverage Blockchain Technology to Offer Ownership-Like Benefits

FEAT Holders Include Gary Vaynerchuck and VeeFriends, Bill Lee of MyDoge/DogeCoin, PayPal Co-Founder Ken Howery and Snoop Dogg, DeGods NFT Community, and Krause House

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced it has been named the Best in Web3 by Sports Business Journal at the inaugural Sports Business Awards: Tech, for the league's first-of-its-kind Forever Experience Action Tokens (FEATs), which leverage blockchain technology to offer ownership-like benefits in the BIG3's teams. The FEATs, which launched in April 2022, are the first blockchain supported offering by a professional sports team or league that allows the buyer to have utility in a professional sports team, elevating the perks traditionally associated with fan clubs or season ticket holders to include exclusive ownership-like benefits.

(PRNewsfoto/BIG3) (PRNewswire)

"When the BIG3 team began developing this program, we knew we needed to push the boundaries of what Web3 can do to create the best possible experience for our players and fans," said BIG3 CEO and Co-founder, Ice Cube. "Professional sports put so many resources into Web3 that it became the buzzword of 2022, but we knew that creating a product that maximized our player and fan experience would cut through all the NFT noise and be something that lasts. Innovations like this are part of the BIG3's DNA, and we are thrilled to finally be recognized for the work we are doing to move the game of basketball, and the sports industry, forward."

The project attracted investment from notable leaders in sports business, fintech, Web3, and entertainment such as DeGods, Gary Vaynerchuk and VeeFriends, Bill Lee and MyDoge/DogeCoin, Krause House, and Snoop Dogg and PayPal Co-Founder Ken Howery, among others. Benefits include VIP game day experiences such as courtside seating, one of a kind merchandise, meet-and-greets with Ice Cube, players, and coaches, as well as strategic input on the league and teams on calls with referees, coaches and players, and commissioner Clyde Drexler.

"We knew from the beginning, if we were going to get involved in Web3, we were going to do it right and I am so proud of what our team has accomplished in the space," said BIG3 President and Co-founder, Jeff Kwatinetz. "This project epitomizes what the BIG3 is all about – creating meaningful fan and player experiences that are accessible to everyone — while leading the industry in diversity, player health and empowerment, and technology."

The BIG3's sixth season will be returning to a full arena touring model, tipping off at the United Center in Chicago, IL on June 25, 2023. The 10-week season will make stops in Charlotte, NC, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Detroit, MI, Miami, FL, and Washington, D.C., before closing out the season with the playoffs on Saturday, August 19 followed by the 2023 BIG3 Championship Game on Saturday, August 26. The league will be making its debut in Memphis, TN, and returning to a new legendary venue in New York on July 9 in front of more than 23,000 fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the UTSA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Games will air live on CBS and Paramount+ with additional broadcast details and venues to be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more about the BIG3 go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram . The full 2023 schedule, ticket information, and rosters will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences. In 2023, the BIG3 was named "Best in Web3" by Sports Business Journal for the league's groundbreaking Web3 Project, Forever Experience Action Tokens (FEATs), offering utility and ownership-like value in BIG3 teams via blockchain technology.

