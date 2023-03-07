Zocdoc data shows that women are taking a more active approach towards keeping up with preventative care appointments in 2023.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On International Women's Day , which falls on March 8th every year, the world celebrates the many accomplishments of women.

Zocdoc Reports: International Women’s Day (PRNewswire)

In light of these realities, we decided to look at the state of health for women in the US. "Zocdoc Reports: International Women's Day" is a comprehensive analysis of trends in the appointments women booked on Zocdoc over the past year. Our data also highlights the top 10 reasons they went to the doctor this year.

The report shows that women are taking an active approach towards keeping up with preventative care appointments, while increasingly taking steps to take care of their mental health.

Preventative progress

We're a few months into 2023, and women are taking steps to get preventative care visits out of the way. Preventative care appointments dominate the list of top 10 appointments booked by women so far in 2023. Both annual physicals and ob-gyn exams top the list, with annual physicals increasing by 16 percent from February 2022 to February 2023.

From January to February 2023, the top 10 appointment booking reasons attended by women were:

Annual Pap Smear / GYN Exam Annual Physical Dermatology Consultation Illness Dental Cleaning / Consultation Anxiety Psychiatry Consultation ADD / ADHD Depression Annual Skin Screening

Mental health matters

Women suffer from conditions like depression and anxiety at higher rates than men. Zocdoc data shows women have been seeking out mental healthcare at higher rates this year than last year. There's been an uptick in women's mental health appointments from February 2022 to February 2023.

Anxiety related appointments attended by women increased by 46%.

Depression appointments attended by women have increased by 31%.

Autoimmune disorder awareness

Autoimmune disorders — conditions in which a patient's immune system attacks itself— are more likely to be experienced by women than men. There's been an increase in women booking appointments with providers who can diagnose autoimmune disorders.

Rheumatology consultation bookings increased by 30% from February 2022 to February 2023. Rheumatologists diagnose issues with the joints, muscles, tendons and other body parts, along with autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis.

Additionally, hypothyroidism/underactive thyroid appointments attended by women increased by 36%. Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune disease, is the most common cause of hypothyroidism .

For more information, contact press@zocdoc.com . If you are a healthcare provider who wants to reach new patients and offer seamless access to care — in-person or virtually — you can learn more at zocdoc.com/join .

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is a leading digital healthcare marketplace for in-person or virtual care. Each month, millions of people use our free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.

Contact:

press@zocdoc.com

Zocdoc (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zocdoc