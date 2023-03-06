Emeren to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 28, 2023

STAMFORD, Conn., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after the U.S. stock market close on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 28, 2022.

What: Emeren Group Ltd Fourth Quarter and Full Year (ended December 31, 2022) Earnings Call

When: 5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 28, 2022

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i5aos6s3

Participant Online Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI349fbd1d958447eb88b9f78caa923086

Please register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Emeren Group Ltd's website at https://ir.emeren.com/.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator with a ~3 GW pipeline of projects and IPP assets across Europe, North America, and Asia. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services with local professional teams in more than 10 countries. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

