Promoting Chinese culture to the world

Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago

BEIJING, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Ma Xiaolin, member of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and director of Henan Museum, is dedicated to the protection and revitalization of cultural relics. Over the years, he has been submitting proposals on heritage preservation and utilization, as well as developing innovative approaches to introduce traditional culture to people's everyday lives.

For this year's two sessions, he proposes to promote Chinese cultural heritage to the world with the support of the overseas Chinese community.

Watch the video to find out more.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tllJIrlVNZo

