New Private Suites added to Beachway's West Palm Beach Campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in a serene suburb in West Palm Beach, Florida, Beachway Treatment Center specializes in helping patients who are struggling with mental health and substance abuse disorders regain their independence. The Joint Commission-accredited facility provides a cozy, supportive environment where individuals can receive individualized care and medication management to achieve sustained recovery from drug or alcohol abuse.

Beachway offers tailored treatment paths using evidence-based rehab therapy programs to address underlying emotional issues that lead to drug addiction. The facility's dedicated team of counselors and therapists are experts in long-term rehabilitation. Addiction-focused experts utilize a holistic approach designed with long-term recovery in mind to empower patients to overcome conditions that trigger a relapse.

Individuals can benefit from personalized recovery programs and therapeutic interventions, including dual diagnosis, drug and alcohol rehab, holistic treatment, and faith-based rehab. Licensed therapists at Beachway use trauma-focused healing, art therapy, and various recreational activities to heal the mind, body, and spirit.

The rehabilitation center recently renovated its community housing units for intensive outpatient or partial care patients. The luxurious accommodations are within walking distance of shopping, eateries, and other local amenities. The apartment complex is near walking trails and parks, allowing residents to experience the tropical Florida lifestyle during recovery.

Community Housing for Outpatient Treatment

A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows millions of Americans are battling depression, a complex mental health disorder that can drive addiction.

Clients attending Beachway's outpatient rehab programs can benefit from a full spectrum of traditional and holistic therapies that help them overcome substance abuse, break away from destructive behavior, and regain control of their lives.

The outpatient drug rehab program at Beachway incorporates three levels of care: partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and outpatient (OP). Each approach offers a different level of care and clinical support, empowering patients to balance recovery with day-to-day living.

Beachway's counselors understand the need for continued therapy and support following inpatient rehabilitation. Patients entering the outpatient program receive specialized after-care services designed to empower them to re-enter everyday life and achieve success in the journey to lifelong sobriety.

Beachway recently finalized the renovations on a 12-unit apartment to accommodate clients requiring outpatient treatment or partial care services to overcome substance abuse. The newly renovated apartments feature spacious floor plans, walk-in closets, air conditioning, Internet access, and other convenient amenities.

Residents can go to the resort-style swimming pool, enjoy morning coffee in the breakfast bars, and get some fresh air in the community playground. They can access outdoor social areas to interact with groups that offer positive peer influence or engage in family therapy sessions.

Outpatient clients can take in stunning oceanfront or intracoastal waterway views from their balcony or stroll in the lush gardens around campus. They can also enjoy art and music therapy in the facility's recreation room and exercise in the fitness center with a yoga studio, strength training, and cardio equipment. Management at Beachway Therapy provides 24-hour emergency maintenance.

About Community Housing Units at Beachway Therapy

As a leader in mental health and substance abuse treatment, Beachway Therapy Center provides state-of-the-art accommodations for clients. The apartments offer a comfortable space where patients seeking Beachway's outpatient rehab solution can recover.

Here are some FAQs about the rehabilitation center's newly-refurbished community housing.

Are the apartments for inpatient stays, sober living, or both?

The apartments will house outpatient and partial care patients seeking rehab care at Beachway. They are called community housing and are intended for patients who have completed their initial 30-day therapy.

How many bedrooms are in each unit?

The housing units are either studio or one-bedroom.

How many patients reside in each unit/room?

The 12-unit apartment complex is designed for patients who prefer a private room. However, shared one-bedroom units are available.

How do the apartments differ from other living quarters at Beachway?

Located adjacent to Beachway's main campus, the newly renovated apartments offer all the amenities available for other living options. However, residents in rehab must stay on campus and follow the facility's program rules and guidelines. Patients can be afforded more independence as they become more independent and require lower levels of care.

What are the patients responsible for?

Beachway provides laundry, housekeeping, and meal preparation services to allow patients to focus only on recovery. Residents aren't responsible for anything but their own health, but they have a full kitchen and appliances should they wish to cook for themselves.

What amenities do the apartments include?

Each apartment is fully furnished and features a full kitchen, new appliances, and cable TV.

What is the square footage of the apartments?

The units are approximately 500 sq. ft.

Learn More About Outpatient Treatment Housing Options at Beachway

Beachway provides innovative, individualized treatment plans based on each patient's unique personality and history. Patients seeking treatment for substance abuse and mental health issues can access diverse therapy programs and clinical services that empower them to heal and thrive.

For individuals struggling with addiction or mental health, the experts at Beachway can create customized treatment plans. Contact us today to explore our treatment options and start the journey to long-term recovery.

