A perfect match for your wall - Trends International acquires Art.com and Allposters.com

INDIANAPOLIS, March 2, 2023 -- In life or business, finding two parties that perfectly complement each other in every way is rare. As uncommon as such a partnership may be, Trends International believes it has found just that with its latest strategic move. Trends is proud to announce it has acquired Art.com and Allposters.com.

Bruce Morrison, CEO of Trends, explained, "In a world of good/better/best offerings, Art's high-end matte, mounting, and framing options by their experienced service team are one of the core tenets of the site and represent best-in-class wall décor. When combined with Art's long history in Direct-to-consumer retail, diversity of imagery, and laser focus on the art enthusiast, these qualities make them a great complement to our pop culture and everyday value-focused Trends products." Morrison continued, "Allposters, on the other hand, has been selling Trends posters since its inception, and we believe the combined entity will create great value for both sides."

The acquisition of Art.com, and its sister site Allposters.com, has closed and includes the IP, library, tradename, and U.S. base of operations near Columbus, OH, including the staff and management.

Trends, headquartered in Indianapolis, has long been known for its licensed products, including posters, calendars, and stickers. Its offerings are nearly ubiquitous at over 10,000 brick-and-mortar retail locations across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Trends also has developed a strong marketplace presence on several leading eCommerce sites, including print-on-demand and fulfillment facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Renowned for its deep licensing library and ability to get items to market quickly, Trends has firmly established itself in the world of fast-to-market, fun consumer goods.

Art.com and Allposters.com, both founded in 1998, are two of the original direct to consumer shopping sites and the world's largest online retailer in the art and décor category. Art's diverse content library contains over 2 million images available for purchase as posters, prints, or other substrates with a nearly endless list of options for mounting and framing the art just the way the guest wants for a unique, personalized experience.

