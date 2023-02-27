TCL ANNOUNCES 40 SERIES VARIANTS COMING TO THE UNITED STATES

Smartphones built for creating and consuming content at a great price head to the U.S.

BARCELONA, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a pioneer in display technology and affordable, smart connected experiences, announced today at Mobile World Congress the addition of four new 40 Series smartphone models, designated for sale in the U.S. The TCL 40 X 5G, TCL 40 XE 5G, and TCL 40 XL will soon to be available through mobile carriers and retailers nationwide.

TCL 40 Series, brings award-winning, accessibly-priced performance from MWC Barcelona to North American (PRNewswire)

TCL brings the impressive and accessible 40 Series smartphone from MWC Barcelona to the U.S. and Canada .

Last month during CES, TCL heralded the global launch of its 40 Series smartphones to critical acclaim, with the TCL 40 SE winning best of show from Digital Trends. The models are designed for entertainment and immersive streaming – sporting a widescreen aspect ratio and a near bezel-free design. The HD+ displays range up to 6.75-inches and include TCL's proprietary NXTVISION delivers a theater like experience that fits in your pocket.

"Our mission remains to democratize technology and deliver the best mobile products at a great value and the TCL 40 XE 5G is the most affordable 5G phone we have ever released," said Stefan Streit, CMO, TCL Mobile. "The 40 Series combines the innovative features like NXTurbo, that enthusiasts covet most, at a price that makes sense for every consumer."

Using octa-core high performance processors and Helio or MediaTek chipsets, the TCL 40 Series exceeds the expectations of the most demanding streamers and gamers. NXTurbo's AI technology improves image rendering allowing these devices to stream HD motion graphics and video without lag. TCL NXTVISION enables users to personalize their on-screen experience, matching performance to the content being viewed. Whether using Game Visual, Image or Video mode, the technology delivers superior contrast and sharpness – all while helping to protect eye-health with proprietary blue-light reduction.

Bolstering TCL's mission to bring 5G to all, the TCL 40 XE 5G and TCL 40 X 5G models help users enjoy ultra-fast connectivity for high-speed downloads, video streaming and more. The advanced 7nm technology, Octa-core CPU and 4GB of RAM ensures high performance for multi-tasking on the go.

The 40 Series will not disappoint content-creators with integrated cameras ranging up to 50MP – including triple AI-powered software to shoot crisp, clear images and videos. Optimize landscapes with AI Auto-Enhancement or capture tiny masterpieces with Macro Camera. And never miss the perfect shot, regardless of the environment thanks to smart features like Night mode and Steady Snap.

The phones' minimalist designs are attractive and intuitive, with some models integrating dual stereo speakers and 5000 mAh batteries to enhance every experience without concern for running out of juice.

Essential specs and anticipated availability

TCL 40 XE 5G – June 2023 from $169

TCL 40 X 5G – June 2023 from $199

TCL 40XL – May 2023 from $149

ABOUT TCL ELECTRONICS

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

