Nate Bryer, Craig Baxter to Lead New WSP USA Road Usage Charging Operations Business

WSP is expanding services and adding personnel to help public transportation agencies replace traditional fuel taxation programs with more equitable and sustainable per-mile charges for motorists.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, hired Nate Bryer and Craig Baxter to direct the firm's new road usage charging (RUC) operations business, expanding on WSP's already successful RUC strategic consulting portfolio.

Bryer serves as vice president, senior director of RUC development, and Baxter is assistant vice president, director of RUC operations.

The two industry leaders and innovators will lead expansion of WSP's RUC operational services to meet the growing interest in replacing traditional fuel taxation with a RUC program, also known as mileage-based user fees, in which motorists pay a per-mile charge to use roadways, instead of a tax based on the amount of fuel they purchase.

"For drivers, this is a different approach," Bryer said. "The traditional federal fuel tax that you pay at the pump hasn't been increased since 1994, seriously impacting spending power to maintain our roads and bridges. With the advent of electric and hybrid vehicles, some drivers are no longer paying their fair share. With a user fee, you pay only for the miles you drive. A RUC program also provides for payment flexibility — you can select your preferred payment option."

"RUC programs provide a more equitable, sustainable and flexible transportation funding model for public agencies that are seeing diminishing returns on traditional fuel taxes, due to the rise of alternative fuel and fuel-efficient vehicles, as well as rising inflation, construction costs and demand for capacity projects," added Patrick McGowan, WSP senior vice president and mobility operations national market leader. "For the past 10 years, WSP has helped U.S. clients consider and develop viable RUC programs. With Nate and Craig, WSP is leveraging these recognized leaders in technology and operations who are critical to programs that will aid a successful transition to collecting revenue for the industry. They will expand WSP's focus on RUC from planning and development into new services for operations to meet this growing interest."

As senior director of RUC development, Bryer is developing growth strategies and identifying projects and programs in the RUC industry and similar account-based business lines with both new and existing clients. He has more than 25 years of experience leading technical teams in developing consumer friendly products as well as extensive experience in assisting departments of transportation in implementing advanced RUC systems. Prior to joining WSP, Bryer served as executive vice president of RUC with a national fleet tracking technology firm where he was instrumental in building the RUC practice.

Bryer is a graduate of Northern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in computer science and earned a master's degree in business administration from DePaul University.

As director of RUC operations, Baxter is responsible for project execution, technology solutions and overseeing operational support.

Baxter has more than 20 years of extensive leadership experience, including RUC expertise. Prior to joining WSP, Baxter was senior director of programs and operations serving diverse roles on the leadership team at the same national fleet tracking technology firm as Bryer.

Baxter is a graduate of Northern Arizona University with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and earned a master's degree in computer science from Chapman University.

WSP advances policy, planning and implementation of road usage charging applications across the U.S. through its Road Usage Charging business and has led some of the largest and most successful RUC pilots in the country, starting with projects funded by the Federal Congestion Pricing Pilot Program in 1994. The firm supports U.S. clients with RUC services that include research, planning, analysis, development, deployment, communications and evaluation of RUC applications.

Baxter and Bryer are based in Colorado Springs.

