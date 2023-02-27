MobileX Officially Launches as the Most Customizable Wireless Service Solely Designed to Save Consumers Money

From the Founder of Boost Mobile Comes A New Chapter in Mobility

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulfilling its promise to give consumers ultimate control over their mobile phone costs, MobileX officially launched today as the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money. Founded by mobile pioneer and longtime consumer champion Peter Adderton, MobileX delivers the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX's unique app-based service utilizes AI to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service.

"The wireless industry has long pretended to give consumers control but has instead taken advantage of their limited options," states Adderton, MobileX CEO and founder of Boost Mobile. "MobileX offers consumers the tools to better understand their mobile needs so they can make an informed choice whether they want a customized or unlimited plan. Unlike every other carrier, you really can do what you want."

Adderton adds, "MobileX does the thinking for you. It's an incredibly easy-to-use, intelligent platform that learns in real time from every user to help consumers save money. We use AI to learn and evolve with a customer's usage patterns so they have the ability to only pay for what they use. The cost savings are substantial, the customization unprecedented, and the level of control is beyond anything else on the market."

With MobileX it's simple. Customers start with a free prediction period of up to ten days. During that time, MobileX learns a user's data consumption patterns and provides a forecast of how much data they will need each month, often resulting in dramatic savings. Customers can also create their own custom service plan by selecting the data amount they think will work best for them.

For those who still prefer the familiarity of an unlimited data plan, MobileX offers two of the most competitive unlimited plans in the market with 15 GB of high-speed data for $20 per month or 30 GB for $25 per month—no minimum commitment and no surprise fees—the ultimate in cost transparency.

MobileX is designed to put customers in control, with the flexibility to switch or even cancel their plans at any time. For additional control, features such as the MobileX Data Optimizer mode allow users to customize settings such as video quality, which can impact data usage. Customers with unused data at the end of their billing cycle can carry the data forward.

The MobileX app is currently available for download in the Apple and Google Play app stores. To start service, customers need a compatible, unlocked iPhone or Android device and can activate their service with a physical SIM card or eSIM. MobileX delivers the industry's fastest available data speeds and proven reliability nationwide.

Mobile X was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile, the largest MVNO brand in the world, and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), boasting over $1 billion market cap. Headquartered in Los Angeles, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence and real-time machine learning to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. For more information, please visit the website at MyMobileX.com .

