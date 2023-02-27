Meyer Natural Foods Announces John Keating as CEO

LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Natural Foods, a leading provider of natural and organic proteins, announces the appointment of John Keating as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Meyer Natural Foods headquarters in Loveland, Colorado (PRNewswire)

Keating brings over thirty years of industry experience to Meyer Natural Foods through a long and successful career at Cargill, most recently serving as President of Business Operations and Supply Chain for North America. Keating is a native of Texas and graduated from Texas Tech University prior to beginning his career with Cargill. Keating's tenure at Cargill began as a beef production trainee where he quickly advanced through various roles including General Manager and Vice President of Cargill Beef Australia. In 2002 Keating returned to the US as President of Cargill's food distribution and case-ready businesses before being promoted to President of Cargill Beef in 2008. Keating retired from Cargill in 2022 and consulted with Meyer Natural Foods prior to his appointment as CEO.

"With today's challenging markets and economic pressures, I know we need an industry veteran to help drive growth and progress at Meyer Natural Foods", said Bob Meyer, owner and founder. "John brings the right mix of industry experience, customer focus, and personal integrity I desire to lead Meyer Natural Foods forward. John shares my commitment to producing the highest quality and best tasting products with a commitment to environmentally sound practices, humane animal treatment, and personal and professional integrity."

Keating and his wife Cristy have three daughters and live in Spicewood, TX. Keating will be operating out of the Meyer Natural Foods corporate headquarters in Loveland, CO.

About Meyer Natural Foods

At Meyer Natural Foods, we have always believed in doing things the right way. Exceptional taste comes from uncompromising standards. We proudly call that The Meyer Way™, and we have been putting our beliefs into action for more than 30 years. Meyer Natural Foods is a long-standing supplier of all-natural and organic protein options under the Meyer Natural Angus, Laura's Lean, Dakota, Local Harvest, and Meyer Heritage Duroc Pork brands. To learn more, visit www.meyernaturalfoods.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/meyer-natural-foods/.

