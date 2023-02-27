LEXUS TO PRESENT LEXUS DESIGN AWARD AND SHAPED BY AIR, AN HOMAGE TO THE LEXUS ETHOS OF SUSTAINABILITY, INNOVATION, AND DESIGN EXCELLENCE DURING MILAN DESIGN WEEK

PRESENTATION WILL INCLUDE THE EPONYMOUS IMMERSIVE INSTALLATION BY SUCHI REDDY ALONGSIDE PRESENTATIONS OF PROTOTYPES FROM THE 2023 LEXUS DESIGN AWARD WINNERS

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lexus announces its participation in the 2023 edition of Milan Design Week––the leading global celebration of international design. Since 2005, Lexus has created compelling, immersive experiences for visitors at Milan Design Week, partnering with visionary creatives such as Philippe Nigro, Neri Oxman, Sou Fujimoto, Rhizomatics, and Germane Barnes, among others. This year, Lexus will present Shaped by Air—an installation by acclaimed New York-based artist and architect Suchi Reddy, founder of Reddymade Architecture and Design, that draws inspiration from the Lexus Electrified Sport's quality of being "shaped by air." In addition, the installation will offer guests the opportunity to view presentations of prototypes from the four winners of the 2023 LEXUS DESIGN AWARD.

Reddy's installation Shaped by Air celebrates the collaborators' shared commitment to human-centered, carbon-neutral, and impeccably crafted design. Following the unveiling of the first iteration of the installation at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) during Miami Art & Design Week 2022, Reddy has reimagined her vision for the ethereal installation in Milan, providing the perfect complement to its unique context at Superstudio. On view from April 17-23, Shaped by Air is envisioned as an immersive installation that invites the visitor to discover the vehicle through a forest of its composite shapes, which reflect its design as shaped by air, and recall the organic and leaf like shapes of Henri Matisse. The installation features a to-scale interpretation of the Lexus Electrified Sport, revealed through a gently moving "forest" of the composite shapes of the car that is activated by movement, sound, and light.

"Lexus' continued commitment to innovation—and their support of an artistic approach that is a confluence of art and design—led me to envision this immersive experience as both a sculpture and a multisensory spatial experience," remarked Suchi Reddy.

Comprised partially of post-consumer materials, the sculpture's metal mesh conveys a sense of movement. As with the installation in Miami, the pieces first appear abstracted, and as the viewer gets closer, they reveal themselves as the outline of a car. Reddy, whose design ethos has been described as a "form follows feeling" approach, has carefully calibrated the environment to be a welcoming, contemplative, and enveloping one; the exhibition will convey the feeling of walking through a forest with accompanying sound and light effects. Central to Lexus' values is omotenashi—a concept encompassing both hospitality and mindfulness—and the Milan space will feature an elevated lounge that provides an area for rest and reflection.

As a precursor to Milan, the first iteration of Shaped by Air, an outdoor installation will have a fresh take as it moves indoors at Lexus' luxury brand experience space, INTERSECT BY LEXUS – TOKYO. The captivating installation will be on view beginning March 17th.

Situated inside the light-filled gallery alongside the Shaped by Air installation is a presentation of prototypes by the four LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2023 winners, expressing Lexus' belief that design can create the change we want in the world. Now in its eleventh year, the award celebrates up-and-coming creative talent from across the globe. Selected from 2,068 entries originating from 63 countries and regions around the world, this year's emerging talents include: Pavels Hedström (Sweden, based in Denmark), Jiaming Liu (China), Temporary Office, [Singapore (Vincent Lai) & Canada (Douglas Lee), based in USA], and Kyeongho Park & Yejin Heo (Republic of Korea).

The LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2023 brief invited designers to submit concepts that anticipate a challenge of the future, address that challenge with an innovative solution, and captivate the imagination with exceptional design, while seamlessly enhancing the happiness of all. This year's presentation of the LEXUS DESIGN AWARD also marks the brand's launch of the People's Choice Award, which will invite viewers to cast a vote for their favorite prototype both online and at Superstudio in Milan.

"We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with the inimitable Suchi Reddy and see the Electrified Sport come to life alongside the work of our LEXUS DESIGN AWARD winners," said Brian Bolain, Lexus' global head of marketing. "Suchi's commitment to designing for a better tomorrow captures the innovative spirit of the award, and we cannot imagine a more perfect synergy for this year's Milan presentation."

Since 2005, Lexus has been at the forefront of pioneering electrification in the luxury market. With the introduction of the next-generation Electrified Sport concept, Lexus continues to push the boundaries of technology and craft with an unwavering commitment to sustainability and a consideration for the evolving needs of transportation and lifestyles worldwide. Suchi's installation highlights the full potential of electrification and underscores Lexus' vision for a future that is human-centered, carbon-neutral, and focused on craftsmanship and quality.

EVENT DETAILS:

Duration

Press Day April 17, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Public Days April 18 to 23, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Venue

Superstudio Più (Art Point)

Via Tortona, 27 20144 – Milano, Italy

Exhibits

Installation created by Suchi Reddy

Designs by the four winners of the Lexus Design Award 2023

Organizer

Lexus International

ABOUT SUCHI REDDY

Suchi Reddy founded Reddymade in 2002 with an approach to design that privileges the emotional quality of human engagement with space. Guided by her mantra "form follows feeling," Reddy's architectural and artistic practice is informed by her research at the intersection of neuroscience and the arts. Working towards a larger idea of "design justice," she is dedicated to expanding our notions of empathy, equity, and agency—where the importance of design is recognized as an asset for the benefit of all, not just for some.

Reddy teaches at Columbia University's Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation, and Cooper Union's Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture. She was the 2022 Walton Critic at the Catholic University of America, and the Plym Distinguished Professor at the University of Illinois School of Architecture, Champaign–Urbana in 2019, where her work focused on contemporary architectural experience through the lens of neuroaesthetics, neurophenomenology, and sensory design.

Reddy has presented and lectured on the firm's work at numerous venues including The Salk Institute for the Academy of Neuroscience for Architecture's annual conference, the WSJ Future of Everything Festival, the Aspen Ideas Festival, University of Illinois, and the University of Wisconsin.

She sits on the board of the Design Trust for Public Space, Storefront for Art and Architecture, and Madame Architect; and she is a member of the Dean's Board of Advisors at Detroit Mercy School of Architecture + Community Development.

ABOUT LEXUS

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2.33 million hybrid vehicles including HEVs, PHEVs, and BEVs. (As of the end of August 2022.) A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries/regions worldwide.

Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

ABOUT LEXUS DESIGN AWARD

First launched in 2013, the LEXUS DESIGN AWARD is an international design competition that targets up-and-coming creators from around the world. The award seeks to foster the growth of ideas that contribute to society by supporting designers and creators whose works can help to shape a better future. It provides a unique opportunity for each finalist to work with a globally recognized designer as a mentor to create prototypes of their designs, and then exhibit them at one of the design calendar's most important events.

ABOUT INTERSECT BY LEXUS - TOKYO

INTERSECT BY LEXUS is a unique-luxury space where people can experience Lexus without getting behind a steering wheel. Neither a dealership, or a traditional retail space, guests are able to engage with Lexus through design, art, fashion, culture, film, music, and technology. Nestled in the center of Aoyama, a neighborhood renowned for its pioneering design, fashion, and culinary scene, INTERSECT BY LEXUS – TOKYO is an inviting stop for guests to savor an elevated coffee and bistro experience, as well as innovative installations and custom events.

