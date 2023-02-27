Azenta Launches Cryo Store Pico™, a Novel Automated Cryogenic Storage System Designed for Clinical and Laboratory Applications

An Extension of Azenta's Innovative and Market Leading Automated Cryogenic Technology

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced the launch of the Cryo Store Pico™ ("Pico"), a novel automated cryogenic storage system designed for high-value biological samples used in the many stages of life sciences, from discovery to clinical use. Azenta is the provider of revolutionary automated cryogenic solutions including the BioStore™ III Cryo and the CryoPod™ Carrier. Pico is an extension of their innovative lineup, providing market leading automated cryogenic technology configured for clinical and laboratory applications.

In particular, the Pico offers a robust feature set for cell and gene therapy ("CGT") developers and manufacturers, including end stage deployment at the hospital or clinic. The Pico provides controlled access and traceability that supports regulatory compliance with a compact footprint as well as ease of use for lab personnel.

"Pico takes our proven automation capabilities and scales it down for the lab or the clinic, bringing the sample integrity and process rigor of automation closer to the point of use," said Erica Waller, Product Manager for the Pico.

"The Pico ensures precise cold-chain handling, and secure, login-based access means we always know which samples have been pulled by whom, and how long they were in use," said Dr. Erik J. Woods, Co-Founder, EVP & Chief Science Officer, Ossium Health. "This is especially important if cells are stored at a clinical site that might not have existing sample management systems in place. Putting automation into the clinical space is a game-changer for efficiency and maintaining sample integrity. If we avoid just one precious high-value sample becoming compromised, our investment in the Pico more than pays for itself."

The Pico is now available for order and will be demonstrated live at Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) 2023 International Conference in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit the Pico webpage and register here for a demo.

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from its expectations. The statements are based on the facts known to the Company's management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the newly announced product and its expected business prospects, features, benefits, use, availability, and market acceptance. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks that relate more broadly to Azenta's overall business, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, Azenta cannot provide any assurance that its future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

