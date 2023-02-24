Coast Energy Developing Solar Landfill Projects

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast Energy, an independent power producer that develops, owns and operates renewable distributed generation and storage projects for commercial and industrial (C&I) real estate, today announced that it has acquired an 8.6 megawatt project in the Town of Brookhaven on Long Island, New York.

The project site spans almost 35 acres of limited use, capped landfill where over 16,000 solar panels will be constructed using a fixed-tilt, ballasted installation. This clean, renewable solar power plant will feed into the Public Service Enterprise Group – Long Island (PSEG-LI) utility grid. The project will convert an otherwise dormant tract of land into a value-add site for the community that delivers affordable electricity to Long Island residents and creates local job opportunities.

Coast Energy acquired the project from i.on Renewables (www.ionrenewables.com/), a boutique solar developer based in White Plains, New York.

"This project is a perfect illustration of how we work with our development partners to make distributed solar power generation a reality," says Kip Perry, Chief Development Officer at Coast Energy. "We've had great collaboration with ion renewables and highly value their local development expertise. Co-development opportunities play a big role in our continued expansion throughout the United States, and we're looking forward to completing the late-stage development and breaking ground in Brookhaven."

Coast Energy will own, operate and perform ongoing maintenance on the system.

Daniel Prokopy, CEO & Founder of i.on renewables, worked closely with the Town of Brookhaven to develop the project, and led negotiations and agreements with Coast Energy.

"This project has been coming for a long time and I'm grateful for the support from the Town of Brookhaven as Supervisor Romaine and his major staff has helped us at every step along the way. The solar array on the Brookhaven Landfill will help bring jobs and affordable clean energy to Long Island, helping both the economy, climate and local air quality. I'm very excited to have found Coast Energy as a fantastic partner on this project. Coast brings significant expertise from an engineering, construction, and operations perspective that has helped to expedite the project's development and construction timeline. We are now excited to see it come to fruition."

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine said,

"The collaboration between the Town of Brookhaven and Coast Energy is another big step toward creating the energy park at our Yaphank waste management facility that has been our goal for many years. We have been at the forefront of alternate sources of green energy that are more efficient, cost effective and better for the environment than fossil fuels. Now, with Coast Energy on board, we can expect to maintain and strengthen our position as a leader in green energy."

About Coast Energy

Coast Energy is a private equity backed solar solutions company providing commercial real estate owners and communities with clean solar energy. We operate with integrity and innovation, helping commercial real estate leaders access the sustainable solutions they need to maximize property value and to protect the planet for future generations.

About i.on renewables

Founded in 2017, i.on renewables is a quick-moving and fast-growing company with experience in the development, installation, and operation of solar facilities worldwide. The firm's goal is to supply sustainable energy solutions today in order to fight global climate change for both today and tomorrow.

About the Town of Brookhaven

The Town of Brookhaven is the largest town by area in the state of New York, and second largest by population.

