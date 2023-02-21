Troy Thennis Joins Cirba Solutions to Expand EV Closed Loop Supply Chain Footprint

Cirba Solutions welcomes Troy Thennis as SVP, Growth Projects & Technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirba Solutions, the largest and most comprehensive battery management and materials company for end-of-life batteries and gigafactory manufacturing scrap, today announced it has appointed Troy Thennis as its Senior Vice President of Growth Projects & Technology. Troy has over 30 years of expertise in the chemical industry with a focus on lithium processing and will lead the organization's build-out of its expanding processing footprint including technology development.

Troy Thennis, SVP, Growth Projects & Technology at Cirba Solutions (PRNewswire)

"It is an exciting time at Cirba Solutions to have someone of Troy's caliber join our team." says David Klanecky

"I am thrilled to be working with Cirba Solutions. Their legacy in the battery materials market is extensive and I believe their roadmap to support the growth of electric vehicles is critical to help ensure we provide sustainable battery materials to the market." says Troy Thennis. "To be part of an organization that is rapidly expanding its operational footprint is exciting. I am excited about what currently are accomplishing in the marketplace and looking forward to what we will be bringing to the lithium-ion battery supply chain in the near term."

Thennis was most recently responsible for leading manufacturing for the anode copper foil and hydrometallurgical refining businesses at Redwood Materials. Prior to this, he was responsible for overall global process technology strategy for lithium salts at Albemarle Corporation and Rockwood Lithium. He brings a pragmatic and solution-oriented approach to challenges. Operating with a collaborative and innovative leadership style, he lives Cirba Solutions' core values.

"It is an exciting time at Cirba Solutions to have someone of Troy's caliber join our team." says David Klanecky, President & CEO of Cirba Solutions. "His leadership and experience in hydrometallurgical processes refining, lithium extraction, and the global battery market is a complement to the strategic focus we have on providing the best options for our customers. I have no doubt that his team of esteemed experts will continue to lead us into our next phase of growth, and I look forward to what is ahead."

Troy received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and was recognized by the university in 2001 as the Outstanding Recent Chemical Engineering Graduate.

About Cirba Solutions

Cirba Solutions is the most trusted and only complete service provider in the battery management industry, taking batteries at end-of-life, processing them to extract critical materials, and supplying those materials back into the supply chain. With an operational, differentiated platform, its full suite of capabilities addresses lithium-ion and cross-chemistry battery demand supporting a circular battery supply chain for the industry. It is the leader in end-to-end battery recycling management solutions, offering battery-centric logistics, collection program solutions, second-life applications, and validating cathode production, with technological processes that emphasize environmental compliance. Cirba Solutions combines the resources and expertise of Heritage Battery Recycling, Retriev Technologies, and Battery Solutions.

www.cirbasolutions.com

Follow Cirba Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter

Cirba Solutions logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cirba Solutions