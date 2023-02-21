HARIBO® BERRY CLOUDS® RECOGNIZED AS 2023 PRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA AWARD WINNER

40,000 American Shoppers Voted Berry Clouds® as Most Innovative Non-Chocolate Candy of 2023

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HARIBO®, America's #1 gummi brand, announced today that its latest treat, Berry Clouds®, won Product of the Year in the non-chocolate candy category as part of the 2023 Product of the Year USA Awards. Berry Clouds are playful, triple-layered gummies with a soft and sweet chew that kids and grown-ups love, and their award was determined through a national study of 40,000 American shoppers in partnership with Kantar , a global leader in consumer research. Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted awards program centered around product innovation.

(PRNewsfoto/HARIBO) (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled that consumers voted Berry Clouds as Product of the Year in the candy category. We prioritize innovation because we know our consumers are looking for new and exciting treats, and our whimsical Berry Clouds deliver on both," said Terry Do, Senior Associate Brand Manager at HARIBO of America. "HARIBO is about inspiring childlike happiness and delighting our fans with innovative treats, and it's rewarding to know that they love our latest gummies. We hope that through this great news, more consumers will get to know and love Berry Clouds along with the more than 25 varieties of fun and delicious gummies that HARIBO offers. It's a sure way to remember how it feels to be a kid in a candy store!"

Berry Clouds come in dreamy cloud shapes that highlight their irresistibly soft and fluffy texture. Coming in a mixed assortment of three "berry" delicious flavors including blueberry, wildberry, and strawberry, they're sure to have you floating on cloud nine. Rooted in innovation and inspired by consumer feedback, HARIBO began dreaming up Berry Clouds in 2020 and went through multiple rounds of testing and sample production until they reached pillowy perfection. Consumers are loving the new treat, with 40,000 shoppers voting it Product of the Year.

"Product of the Year is more valuable now than ever. The level of access consumers have to products today is unprecedented – far beyond retail aisles, they have DTC options, grocery delivery in the palm of their hands, and they can watch their favorite influencer review items they're considering purchasing in real time," notes Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "Product of the Year is an established and increasingly relevant resource for CPG companies, helping their products stand out, and be understood and trusted by their customers. Entirely new 2023 categories of Product of the Year award winners further demonstrate the ever-evolving trends we are seeing in the U.S. market, and as a company we're thrilled to be at the forefront of recognizing these products for top performing function, design, packaging, or ingredients."

Berry Clouds joins HARIBO's more than 25 crowd-pleasing varieties, including fan favorites such as the original Goldbears, Twin Snakes, Starmix, Sour Goldbears, Watermelon, Rainbow Worms and Z!NG Sour Kicks. Berry Clouds are available now in small, medium, and large peg bag sizes at major U.S retailers.

For more information about Berry Clouds and the full range of HARIBO treats, visit www.haribo.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 10 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and delivering moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant to be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit haribo.com .

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com .

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lauren Triffler, Head of Corporate Communications

lauren.triffler@haribo.com

(PRNewsfoto/HARIBO) (PRNewswire)

HARIBO Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HARIBO