Unmanned Bomber, Praised By Military Brass In Middle East Live-Fire Drill, To Be Shown At IDEX 2023

ZHUHAI, China, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactical UAVs are increasingly used on the battlefield and are becoming a mainstream product in the tactical category of weapons by virtue of their high efficiency and stability and cost effectiveness. Unmanned bombers can significantly reduce soldier casualties and can be quickly deployed on the front line of the battlefield to enable mortar shells to achieve the effect of guided missiles and effectively strike enemy targets. This time, a Middle East country invited LOONGUAV to participate in live-fire target testing, which received high attention from the military hierarchy and neighboring countries.

The main function of the unmanned bomber is to drop bombs to strike with high precision. In this exercise, LOONG 3 carried mortar bombs and flew to a predefined target 10km away, automatically dropping bombs at the designated altitude (300m), hitting the target precisely and return. Thanks to its stable flight capability and precise software program control, the LOONG 3 can conduct high-precision bomb-delivery missions within a radius of up to 70km and can carry two 81mm or four 60mm mortar rounds to strike the target.

After the bombing mission was completed, the army commander ordered LOONG 3 to conduct quiet high altitude reconnaissance, the aircraft climbed to 1500m altitude and flew to the target area 12km away for reconnaissance, through the pods on board, switched to IR mode to scan the depths of the desert, and found the trajectory of the target vehicle within 1 minute, and used the 360x zoom camera to lock and track the target, and used laser ranging to accurately measure the location of the target vehicle, giving the command center fast real-time target location information.

The live-fire target test in which LOONG 3 participated won unanimous praise from the army commander and top brass, which not only reflects LOONGUAV's excellent hardware production capability, but also shows LOONGUAV's full understanding of battlefield needs as a tactical UAV expert to make such tactical products that meet the army's needs.

