Martin's® Potato Bread "Cheese Pull" Challenge

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread is challenging consumers to post a video of their best "cheese pull" as part of #MartinsCheesePull Challenge!

Martin's Breads (PRNewswire)

From now until March 17, Martin's is encouraging consumers to upload their best grilled cheese pull Reel or to do a remix of Martin's existing Cheese Pull Challenge Reel on Instagram. Each week, the Instagram user with the most views on their Reel will win $100. For more details, please read the official rules here.

"We wanted to bring even more fun to the classic grilled cheese sandwich by encouraging a little friendly competition," says Carly Grazette, Marketing Coordinator at Martin's. "Plus, what's more delicious than a gooey grilled cheese on Martin's bread!"

Entrants are encouraged to utilize one of Martin's three bread products: Martin's Potato Bread, Martin's Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread, and Martin's 100% Whole Wheat Potato Bread for this challenge.

Martin's Potato Bread has been an important part of Martin's bakery product line ever since it was introduced to local farmers' markets in the 1950s. It has the same sweet, buttery taste and soft texture of Martin's #1 selling product: Martin's Sandwich Potato Rolls.

Introduced in 2017, Martin's Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread is a non-potato-based bread made with only the best ingredients, such as high protein, unbleached wheat flour, nonfat milk, and 100 percent real butter (without any additional oils).

Martin's Whole Wheat Potato Bread is made from 100% stone-ground whole wheat flour, along with the same high quality ingredients that make Martin's other products soft and delicious. This product recently underwent a packaging update. Consumers can now find this product (with 12 grams of whole grains per serving!) in a dark blue package.

Learn more at https://potatorolls.com/melt/ or on Martin's Instagram @potatorolls.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, ) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.