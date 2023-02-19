Alan Shaw meets with East Palestine community

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan H. Shaw, president and CEO of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) visited the Village of East Palestine, Ohio today. Shaw met with community members, local leaders, and Norfolk Southern railroaders who call the area home. He also spent time with the crews working around-the-clock at the incident site. Shaw released the following statement after completing his second visit to the village in as many weeks:

"I returned to East Palestine today to meet with local leaders, first responders, and a group of Norfolk Southern employees who live in the area. I started the morning walking the derailment site to see our clean-up progress first-hand. We are working closely with Ohio environmental and health agencies on the long-term plan to protect the environment and the community. We are going to do the work thoroughly, completely, and safely.

"I also went to the home of one of our Norfolk Southern railroaders who lives in East Palestine, where I talked with a group of his friends and neighbors. I appreciated the chance to hear their concerns and I asked them how Norfolk Southern could help. They want to know we are going to do the right thing for their community, and I am determined to earn their trust.

"I had a series of meetings with Mayor Conaway and several community leaders, Congressman Bill Johnson, and Fire Chief Drabick, along with several of his first responders. They are frustrated by the amount of misinformation circulating about their community and are eager to show that the air and water are safe.

"In every conversation today, I shared how deeply sorry I am this happened to their home. We are going to do the right things to help East Palestine recover and thrive again."

