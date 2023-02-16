Race Day Recipes at Full Throttle with Beef as Fans Gear Up for the Third Year of the Beef. It's What's For Dinner.® 300

Celebrity Chef Ryan Clark takes his talents from last year's cookoff to the big screen as

he demonstrates two ultimate race day recipes.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Before drivers in the legendary DAYTONA 500 put the pedal to the metal, award-winning celebrity Chef Ryan Clark put the beef to the flame, sharing, crowd-pleasing and easy tailgate recipes with TV and radio stations during a satellite media tour.

Chef Ryan Clark's BBQ Beef Sliders from Beef. It's What's For Dinner. (PRNewswire)

This year's satellite media tour helped kick off festivities for the 2023 Beef. It's What's For Dinner.® 300, sponsored by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. For a third consecutive year, the organization partnered with Daytona International Speedway to highlight beef during the iconic racing week.

Chef Ryan Clark is no stranger to tailgating, as he was a strong contender in last year's Beef. It's What's For Dinner.® 300 cookoff. On Thursday the chef, also known for being Tucson's Iron Chef for three consecutive years and Executive Chef for the AAA 4-Diamond and Forbes 4-Star Hotel Casino Del Sol, shared with TV viewers and radio listeners across the country two beef recipes perfect for race days, whether tailgating or at home, this NASCAR season.

To start your engines, try this a hearty appetizer, like Chef Clark's Beef, Beer & Cheese Dip. This protein-filled twist on traditional beer cheese served with chips or French fries will have your tailgaters or party guests off to a great start as they wait for drivers to line up on the track. As the suspense builds cheering on your favorite racers, Clark's BBQ Beef Sliders will help you and your friends make it to the finish line. Short Rib braised to perfection in your favorite barbecue sauce makes this a fan favorite. As a bonus, this versatile recipe is great to make ahead of race day and also makes for delicious leftovers after the winner claims their trophy.

For a hub of recipes to help plan the perfect tailgate this NASCAR season, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com. There, you'll also find tips for Grilling Basics and Outdoor Cooking if you plan on cheering drivers on in the elements.

Fans can share their Beef. It's What's For Dinner.® 300 experience by using the official hashtag #Beef300 on the brand's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. You can also check back on social media for the latest updates and a recap of events.

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal's prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of The Great American Race – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the World Center of Racing, boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, the Speedway grounds are also used extensively for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

