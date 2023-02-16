Farmland LP Expands Holdings with Acquisition of Riverwood Farm

Purchases operating farm in Oregon's Willamette Valley, adding to its portfolio in the state

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland LP, the largest fund manager focused on organic farmland in the U.S., today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Riverwood Farm, a 1,184 acre property in Oregon's Willamette Valley, a prime agricultural area in the western U.S. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of Riverwood Farm will allow us to increase our organic and regeneratively farmed footprint to meet consumer demand.

The purchase enables Farmland LP to increase its production of high-value crops that have strong market demand, particularly wine grapes, organic blueberries and hazelnuts. Following the transaction, Farmland LP will own and manage approximately 5,000 acres in Oregon and over 16,000 acres across three states in the Western U.S.

"As a high-quality operating farm with current cash flow and compelling value-add opportunities, Riverwood fits into our portfolio very well. It's location in close proximity to our existing Oregon farm portfolio and farm-management headquarters also provides excellent economies of scale," said Craig Wichner, CEO of Farmland LP. "The addition of Riverwood Farm will allow us to increase our organic and regeneratively farmed footprint to meet consumer demand while providing excellent returns for our investors."

The acquisition continues Farmland LP's strong momentum following a record-setting year in 2022, in which the firm recorded record revenue and assets under management, expanded organic production and hired staff for its farms and fund-management teams. With investor demand expected to remain robust, the firm plans to launch a new Fund III later this year with a strong pipeline of potential acquisitions.

About Farmland LP

Farmland LP is a leading investment fund that generates returns by converting conventional farmland to organic, sustainably managed farmland. Founded in 2009, Farmland LP owns/manages over 16,000 acres of high-quality farmland in Washington, Oregon and California, with more than $200 million in assets over two funds.

Farmland LP's strategy of converting conventional farmland to organic, focus on high value and permanent crops, and using technology to drive productivity gains is designed to generate competitive, risk-adjusted returns to investors while demonstrating and quantifying the positive benefits regenerative farming can provide for human and ecosystem health, biodiversity, water resources, and climate change. Farmland LP's regenerative farming practices and adherence to Certified Organic standards give investors' confidence that its business practices align with their sustainable-investing goals.

