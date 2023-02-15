Validation Cloud Launches First Staking Withdrawals for Ethereum on Zhejiang

The Ethereum community can now test staking and withdrawals via Validation Cloud's platform

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Validation Cloud, a Web3 data streaming and infrastructure company, launched the first staking withdrawals for Ethereum following last week's kickoff of the Zhejiang testnet. Anyone can now create up to 100 testnet validators on Validation Cloud's Ethereum staking platform and test stake withdrawals.

Validation Cloud's rapid productization of Zhejiang makes it the first infrastructure company in the world to make that functionality seamlessly available to the entire Ethereum community.

Zhejiang represents the first of three Ethereum testnets ahead of the Shanghai upgrade on mainnet, which is expected in March 2023. Once Shanghai launches on mainnet, it will unlock over $25B of ETH supply , marking one of the most significant events in the history of Web3.

"Validation Cloud saw the Zhejiang testnet as an opportunity to support the Ethereum community and demonstrate the power of our staking platform. We are providing free and open access to deploy testnet Ethereum validators and withdraw stake - which has never been done before," said Validation Cloud CEO, Michael Horowitz.

Validation Cloud has made its Ethereum staking platform exceptionally accessible to the community. Anyone can create an account at validationcloud.io and gain immediate access to deploy validators and test withdrawals. Users only need to enter a withdrawal address and the number of validators (1-100) they wish to deploy. A complete, step-by-step guide can be found here .

Validation Cloud's Ethereum staking platform was championed by engineers Mo Husseini and Todor Tsankov, joining the company from the Web3 giant Crypto.com and the UK unicorn Marshmallow, respectively.

About Validation Cloud

Validation Cloud is a Web3 data streaming and infrastructure company that connects organizations into Web3 through a fast, scalable, and intelligent platform. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Validation Cloud offers highly performant and customizable products in staking, node, and data-as-a-service. Learn more at Validationcloud.io | LinkedIn | Twitter | Medium

