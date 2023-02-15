CISCO REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
- $13.6 billion in revenue, up 7% year over year; GAAP EPS $0.67, down 6% year over year, and Non-GAAP EPS $0.88, up 5% year over year
- Continued progress on business model transformation:
- Dividend increased 3%
- Q2 FY 2023 Results:
- Increase of 7% year over year
- GAAP EPS decreased (6)% year over year
- Non-GAAP EPS increased 5% year over year
- Q3 FY 2023 Guidance:
- FY 2023 Guidance:
Cisco today reported second quarter results for the period ended January 28, 2023. Cisco reported second quarter revenue of $13.6 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $2.8 billion or $0.67 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.6 billion or $0.88 per share.
"With Cisco's strong Q2 performance, our fiscal 2023 is shaping up to be a great year," said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. "The modern, highly secure networks we are building serve as the backbone of our customers' technology strategy. This, combined with the success of our ongoing business transformation and operational discipline gives me confidence in our future."
GAAP Results
Q2 FY 2023
Q2 FY 2022
Vs. Q2 FY 2022
Revenue
$ 13.6
billion
$ 12.7
billion
7 %
Net Income
$ 2.8
billion
$ 3.0
billion
(7) %
Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)
$ 0.67
$ 0.71
(6) %
Non-GAAP Results
Q2 FY 2023
Q2 FY 2022
Vs. Q2 FY 2022
Net Income
$ 3.6
billion
$ 3.5
billion
3 %
EPS
$ 0.88
$ 0.84
5 %
Reconciliations between net income, EPS, and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."
Cisco Increases Quarterly Dividend
Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per common share, a 1-cent increase or up 3%, over the previous quarter's dividend, to be paid on April 26, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2023. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.
"We continue to execute well, delivering better than expected results in revenue, record non-GAAP EPS and operating cash flow", said Scott Herren, CFO of Cisco. "We are raising our full year outlook driven by our growing recurring revenue base and RPO, along with our healthy backlog and the steps we have taken to improve supply. We have once again increased our dividend, reflecting the strength of our cash flow generation and our commitment to shareholder returns."
Financial Summary
All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.
Q2 FY 2023 Highlights
Revenue -- Total revenue was up 7% at $13.6 billion, with product revenue up 9% and service revenue was up 2%. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas up 9%, EMEA up 5%, and APJC was up 1%. Product revenue performance was led by growth in Secure, Agile Networks up 14%, End-to-End Security up 7%, and Optimized Application Experiences up 11%. Internet for the Future was down 1% and Collaboration was down 10%.
Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 62.0%, 60.2%, and 67.2%, respectively, as compared with 63.3%, 61.8%, and 67.3%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 63.9%, 62.1%, and 69.1%, respectively, as compared with 65.5%, 64.3%, and 68.8%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 62.9% for the Americas, 66.2% for EMEA and 63.6% for APJC.
Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $5.1 billion, up 13%, and were 37.8% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.3 billion, up 8%, and were 31.4% of revenue.
Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $3.3 billion, down 6%, with GAAP operating margin of 24.2%. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.4 billion, up 1%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 32.5%.
Provision for Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was 18.8%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 19.0%.
Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $2.8 billion, a decrease of 7%, and EPS was $0.67, a decrease of 6%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.6 billion, an increase of 3%, and EPS was $0.88, an increase of 5%.
Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $4.7 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 93% compared with $2.5 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights
Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- $22.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with $19.3 billion at the end of fiscal 2022.
Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) -- $31.8 billion, up 4% in total, with 53% of this amount to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months. Product RPO were up 7% and service RPO were up 2%.
Deferred Revenue -- $23.9 billion, up 7% in total, with deferred product revenue up 9%. Deferred service revenue was up 6%.
Capital Allocation -- In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we returned $2.8 billion to stockholders through share buybacks and dividends. We declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.38 per common share, or $1.6 billion, and repurchased approximately 26 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $47.72 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1.3 billion. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under the program is $13.4 billion with no termination date.
Guidance
Cisco expects to achieve the following results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023:
Q3 FY 2023
Revenue
11% – 13% growth Y/Y
Non-GAAP gross margin rate
63.5% – 64.5%
Non-GAAP operating margin rate
33% – 34%
Non-GAAP EPS
$0.96 – $0.98
Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.74 to $0.79 for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.
Cisco expects to achieve the following results for fiscal 2023:
FY 2023
Revenue
9% – 10.5% growth Y/Y
Non-GAAP EPS
$3.73 – $3.78
Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $2.85 to $2.96 for fiscal 2023.
Our Q3 FY 2023 guidance assumes an effective tax provision rate of 18% for GAAP and 19% for non-GAAP results. Our FY 2023 guidance assumes an effective tax provision rate of 20% for GAAP and 19% for non-GAAP results.
A reconciliation between the Guidance on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Guidance" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per-share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
January 28,
January 29,
January 28,
January 29,
REVENUE:
Product
$ 10,155
$ 9,353
$ 20,400
$ 18,882
Service
3,437
3,367
6,824
6,738
Total revenue
13,592
12,720
27,224
25,620
COST OF SALES:
Product
4,038
3,569
8,217
7,242
Service
1,127
1,102
2,234
2,276
Total cost of sales
5,165
4,671
10,451
9,518
GROSS MARGIN
8,427
8,049
16,773
16,102
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
1,855
1,670
3,636
3,384
Sales and marketing
2,384
2,266
4,775
4,527
General and administrative
582
544
1,147
1,095
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
71
79
142
163
Restructuring and other charges
243
3
241
8
Total operating expenses
5,135
4,562
9,941
9,177
OPERATING INCOME
3,292
3,487
6,832
6,925
Interest income
219
111
388
232
Interest expense
(107)
(88)
(207)
(177)
Other income (loss), net
11
93
(123)
280
Interest and other income (loss), net
123
116
58
335
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
3,415
3,603
6,890
7,260
Provision for income taxes
642
630
1,447
1,307
NET INCOME
$ 2,773
$ 2,973
$ 5,443
$ 5,953
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.68
$ 0.71
$ 1.33
$ 1.42
Diluted
$ 0.67
$ 0.71
$ 1.32
$ 1.41
Shares used in per-share calculation:
Basic
4,103
4,183
4,105
4,201
Diluted
4,116
4,205
4,115
4,222
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
REVENUE BY SEGMENT
(In millions, except percentages)
January 28, 2023
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Amount
Y/Y %
Amount
Y/Y %
Revenue:
Americas
$ 7,825
9 %
$ 15,738
7 %
EMEA
3,728
5 %
7,404
8 %
APJC
2,039
1 %
4,082
1 %
Total
$ 13,592
7 %
$ 27,224
6 %
Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT
(In percentages)
January 28, 2023
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Gross Margin Percentage:
Americas
62.9 %
62.9 %
EMEA
66.2 %
64.8 %
APJC
63.6 %
63.0 %
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
(In millions, except percentages)
January 28, 2023
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Amount
Y/Y %
Amount
Y/Y %
Revenue:
Secure, Agile Networks
$ 6,746
14 %
$ 13,430
13 %
Internet for the Future
1,306
(1) %
2,616
(3) %
Collaboration
958
(10) %
2,044
(6) %
End-to-End Security
943
7 %
1,914
8 %
Optimized Application Experiences
199
11 %
393
9 %
Other Products
3
25 %
4
(17) %
Total Product
10,155
9 %
20,400
8 %
Services
3,437
2 %
6,824
1 %
Total
$ 13,592
7 %
$ 27,224
6 %
Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
January 28, 2023
July 30, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 9,009
$ 7,079
Investments
13,052
12,188
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $86 at January 28, 2023 and $83 at July 30, 2022
5,237
6,622
Inventories
3,140
2,568
Financing receivables, net
3,557
3,905
Other current assets
4,520
4,355
Total current assets
38,515
36,717
Property and equipment, net
1,964
1,997
Financing receivables, net
3,554
4,009
Goodwill
38,388
38,304
Purchased intangible assets, net
2,134
2,569
Deferred tax assets
5,321
4,449
Other assets
5,964
5,957
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 95,840
$ 94,002
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$ 1,250
$ 1,099
Accounts payable
2,329
2,281
Income taxes payable
2,200
961
Accrued compensation
3,187
3,316
Deferred revenue
13,109
12,784
Other current liabilities
5,177
5,199
Total current liabilities
27,252
25,640
Long-term debt
7,637
8,416
Income taxes payable
6,609
7,725
Deferred revenue
10,818
10,480
Other long-term liabilities
2,050
1,968
Total liabilities
54,366
54,229
Total equity
41,474
39,773
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$ 95,840
$ 94,002
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
January 28,
January 29,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 5,443
$ 5,953
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization, and other
853
1,049
Share-based compensation expense
1,097
930
Provision (benefit) for receivables
6
8
Deferred income taxes
(845)
(138)
(Gains) losses on divestitures, investments and other, net
109
(323)
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:
Accounts receivable
1,393
(308)
Inventories
(569)
(506)
Financing receivables
834
1,241
Other assets
(210)
(780)
Accounts payable
42
(250)
Income taxes, net
118
(876)
Accrued compensation
(146)
(437)
Deferred revenue
633
202
Other liabilities
(57)
123
Net cash provided by operating activities
8,701
5,888
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of investments
(3,797)
(3,937)
Proceeds from sales of investments
587
1,402
Proceeds from maturities of investments
2,316
3,185
Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired and divestitures
(3)
(361)
Purchases of investments in privately held companies
(70)
(124)
Return of investments in privately held companies
39
104
Acquisition of property and equipment
(346)
(232)
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
1
5
Other
(20)
(11)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(1,293)
31
Cash flows from financing activities:
Issuances of common stock
316
306
Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program
(1,760)
(5,105)
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units
(310)
(411)
Short-term borrowings, original maturities of 90 days or less, net
(602)
959
Issuances of debt
—
1,049
Repayments of debt
—
(2,000)
Dividends paid
(3,120)
(3,102)
Other
(5)
(40)
Net cash used in financing activities
(5,481)
(8,344)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and
restricted cash equivalents
3
(25)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
1,930
(2,450)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period
8,579
9,942
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period
$ 10,509
$ 7,492
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$ 178
$ 184
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$ 2,172
$ 2,320
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS
(In millions, except percentages)
January 28, 2023
October 29, 2022
January 29, 2022
Amount
Y/Y%
Amount
Y/Y%
Amount
Y/Y%
Product
$ 14,517
7 %
$ 14,013
5 %
$ 13,532
16 %
Service
17,255
2 %
16,897
1 %
16,986
3 %
Total
$ 31,772
4 %
$ 30,910
3 %
$ 30,518
8 %
We expect 53% of total RPO at January 28, 2023 will be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months.
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
DEFERRED REVENUE
(In millions)
January 28,
October 29,
January 29,
Deferred revenue:
Product
$ 10,679
$ 10,404
$ 9,767
Service
13,248
12,615
12,546
Total
$ 23,927
$ 23,019
$ 22,313
Reported as:
Current
$ 13,109
$ 12,578
$ 12,268
Noncurrent
10,818
10,441
10,045
Total
$ 23,927
$ 23,019
$ 22,313
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK
(In millions, except per-share amounts)
DIVIDENDS
STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM
TOTAL
Quarter Ended
Per Share
Amount
Shares
Weighted-
Amount
Amount
Fiscal 2023
January 28, 2023
$ 0.38
$ 1,560
26
$ 47.72
$ 1,256
$ 2,816
October 29, 2022
$ 0.38
$ 1,560
12
$ 43.76
$ 502
$ 2,062
Fiscal 2022
July 30, 2022
$ 0.38
$ 1,567
54
$ 44.02
$ 2,402
$ 3,969
April 30, 2022
$ 0.38
$ 1,555
5
$ 54.20
$ 252
$ 1,807
January 29, 2022
$ 0.37
$ 1,541
82
$ 58.36
$ 4,824
$ 6,365
October 30, 2021
$ 0.37
$ 1,561
5
$ 56.49
$ 256
$ 1,817
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
January 28,
January 29,
January 28,
January 29,
GAAP net income
$ 2,773
$ 2,973
$ 5,443
$ 5,953
Adjustments to cost of sales:
Share-based compensation expense
106
81
187
150
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
153
197
306
395
Acquisition-related/divestiture costs
1
1
3
2
Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales
260
279
496
547
Adjustments to operating expenses:
Share-based compensation expense
498
396
913
779
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
71
79
142
163
Acquisition-related/divestiture costs
48
120
123
232
Russia-Ukraine war costs
2
—
5
—
Significant asset impairments and restructurings
243
3
241
8
Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses
862
598
1,424
1,182
Adjustments to interest and other income (loss), net:
(Gains) and losses on equity investments
(44)
(100)
65
(319)
Total adjustments to GAAP interest and other income (loss), net
(44)
(100)
65
(319)
Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes
1,078
777
1,985
1,410
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(212)
(202)
(404)
(340)
Significant tax matters
—
—
164
—
Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes
(212)
(202)
(240)
(340)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 3,639
$ 3,548
$ 7,188
$ 7,023
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
January 28,
January 29,
January 28,
January 29,
GAAP EPS
$ 0.67
$ 0.71
$ 1.32
$ 1.41
Adjustments to GAAP:
Share-based compensation expense
0.15
0.11
0.27
0.22
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
0.05
0.07
0.11
0.13
Acquisition-related/divestiture costs
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.06
Significant asset impairments and restructurings
0.06
—
0.06
—
(Gains) and losses on equity investments
(0.01)
(0.02)
0.02
(0.08)
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.05)
(0.05)
(0.10)
(0.08)
Significant tax matters
—
—
0.04
—
Non-GAAP EPS
$ 0.88
$ 0.84
$ 1.75
$ 1.66
Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET,
(In millions, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
January 28, 2023
Product
Service
Total
Operating
Y/Y
Operating
Y/Y
Interest
Net
Y/Y
GAAP amount
$ 6,117
$ 2,310
$ 8,427
$ 5,135
13 %
$ 3,292
(6) %
$ 123
$ 2,773
(7) %
% of revenue
60.2 %
67.2 %
62.0 %
37.8 %
24.2 %
0.9 %
20.4 %
Adjustments to GAAP amounts:
Share-based compensation expense
40
66
106
498
604
—
604
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
153
—
153
71
224
—
224
Acquisition/divestiture-related costs
1
—
1
48
49
—
49
Significant asset impairments and restructurings
—
—
—
243
243
—
243
Russia-Ukraine war costs
—
—
—
2
2
—
2
(Gains) and losses on equity investments
—
—
—
—
—
(44)
(44)
Income tax effect/significant tax matters
—
—
—
—
—
—
(212)
Non-GAAP amount
$ 6,311
$ 2,376
$ 8,687
$ 4,273
8 %
$ 4,414
1 %
$ 79
$ 3,639
3 %
% of revenue
62.1 %
69.1 %
63.9 %
31.4 %
32.5 %
0.6 %
26.8 %
Three Months Ended
January 29, 2022
Product
Service
Total Gross
Operating
Operating
Income
Interest
Net
Income
GAAP amount
$ 5,784
$ 2,265
$ 8,049
$ 4,562
$ 3,487
$ 116
$ 2,973
% of revenue
61.8 %
67.3 %
63.3 %
35.9 %
27.4 %
0.9 %
23.4 %
Adjustments to GAAP amounts:
Share-based compensation expense
29
52
81
396
477
—
477
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
197
—
197
79
276
—
276
Acquisition/divestiture-related costs
1
—
1
120
121
—
121
Significant asset impairments and restructurings
—
—
—
3
3
—
3
(Gains) and losses on equity investments
—
—
—
—
—
(100)
(100)
Income tax effect/significant tax matters
—
—
—
—
—
—
(202)
Non-GAAP amount
$ 6,011
$ 2,317
$ 8,328
$ 3,964
$ 4,364
$ 16
$ 3,548
% of revenue
64.3 %
68.8 %
65.5 %
31.2 %
34.3 %
0.1 %
27.9 %
Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET,
(In millions, except percentages)
Six Months Ended
January 28, 2023
Product
Service
Total
Operating
Y/Y
Operating
Y/Y
Interest
Net
Y/Y
GAAP amount
$ 12,183
$ 4,590
$ 16,773
$ 9,941
8 %
$ 6,832
(1) %
$ 58
$ 5,443
(9) %
% of revenue
59.7 %
67.3 %
61.6 %
36.5 %
25.1 %
0.2 %
20.0 %
Adjustments to GAAP amounts:
Share-based compensation expense
71
116
187
913
1,100
—
1,100
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
306
—
306
142
448
—
448
Acquisition/divestiture-related costs
3
—
3
123
126
—
126
Significant asset impairments and restructurings
—
—
—
241
241
—
241
Russia-Ukraine war costs
—
—
—
5
5
—
5
(Gains) and losses on equity investments
—
—
—
—
—
65
65
Income tax effect/significant tax matters
—
—
—
—
—
—
(240)
Non-GAAP amount
$ 12,563
$ 4,706
$ 17,269
$ 8,517
7 %
$ 8,752
1 %
$ 123
$ 7,188
2 %
% of revenue
61.6 %
69.0 %
63.4 %
31.3 %
32.1 %
0.5 %
26.4 %
Six Months Ended
January 29, 2022
Product
Service
Total Gross
Operating
Operating
Income
Interest
Net
Income
GAAP amount
$ 11,640
$ 4,462
$ 16,102
$ 9,177
$ 6,925
$ 335
$ 5,953
% of revenue
61.6 %
66.2 %
62.8 %
35.8 %
27.0 %
1.3 %
23.2 %
Adjustments to GAAP amounts:
Share-based compensation expense
54
96
150
779
929
—
929
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
395
—
395
163
558
—
558
Acquisition/divestiture-related costs
2
—
2
232
234
—
234
Significant asset impairments and restructurings
—
—
—
8
8
—
8
(Gains) and losses on equity investments
—
—
—
—
—
(319)
(319)
Income tax effect/significant tax matters
—
—
—
—
—
—
(340)
Non-GAAP amount
$ 12,091
$ 4,558
$ 16,649
$ 7,995
$ 8,654
$ 16
$ 7,023
% of revenue
64.0 %
67.6 %
65.0 %
31.2 %
33.8 %
0.1 %
27.4 %
Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
EFFECTIVE TAX RATE
(In percentages)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
January 28,
January 29,
January 28,
January 29,
GAAP effective tax rate
18.8 %
17.5 %
21.0 %
18.0 %
Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes
0.2 %
1.5 %
(2.0) %
1.0 %
Non-GAAP effective tax rate
19.0 %
19.0 %
19.0 %
19.0 %
GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
Q3 FY 2023
Gross Margin
Operating Margin
Earnings per
GAAP
61.5% – 62.5%
25.5% – 26.5%
$0.74 – $0.79
Estimated adjustments for:
Share-based compensation expense
1.0 %
4.5 %
$0.12 – $0.13
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs
1.0 %
2.0 %
$0.05 – $0.06
Significant asset impairments and restructurings (1)
—
1.0 %
$0.02 – $0.03
Non-GAAP
63.5% – 64.5%
33% – 34%
$0.96 – $0.98
FY 2023
Earnings per
GAAP
$2.85 – $2.96
Estimated adjustments for:
Share-based compensation expense
$0.46 – $0.48
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs
$0.21 – $0.23
Significant asset impairments and restructurings (1)
$0.10 – $0.12
(Gains) and losses on equity investments
$0.01
Significant tax matters
$0.04
Non-GAAP
$3.73 – $3.78
(1)
On November 16, 2022, Cisco announced a restructuring plan in order to rebalance the organization and enable further investment in key priority areas. This rebalancing includes talent movement options and restructuring. Additionally, Cisco has begun optimizing its real estate portfolio, aligned to the broader hybrid work strategy. Cisco estimates that it will recognize pre-tax charges to its GAAP financial results of approximately $600 million consisting of severance and other one-time termination benefits, real estate-related charges, and other costs. These charges are primarily cash-based. We recognized $243 million of these charges during the second quarter of fiscal 2023. We expect to recognize approximately $140 million of these charges in each of the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2023, and the remaining amount of these charges primarily in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
(2)
Estimated adjustments to GAAP earnings per share are shown after income tax effects.
Except as noted above, this guidance does not include the effects of any future acquisitions/divestitures, asset impairments, Russia-Ukraine war costs, restructurings, (gains) and losses on equity investments and significant tax matters or other events, which may or may not be significant unless specifically stated.
