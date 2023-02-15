BIRDHOUSE & TONY HAWK TAP LAS VEGAS DUO TO LEND CREATIVE DIRECTION TO NEW APPAREL LINE

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdhouse Skateboards and Tony Hawk have partnered with Las Vegas designers Ray Milner (Milk Money Limited) and Randall Wade Cunningham II (PRCZN) as the creative directors of a new, upcoming apparel line. The first offering will be a pre-order on February 13 showcasing the new direction of high quality t-shirts and hoodies with the reimagined "upside-down Birdhouse" logo.

Las Vegas designers Ray Milner (Milk Money Limited) and Randall Wade Cunningham II (PRCZN) courtesy of Deliah Restaurant (PRNewswire)

The upside down Birdhouse® logo is considered a representation of the new era for the Birdhouse® family, team and brand. This reconfigured iconic symbol will represent the new apparel, infused with superior quality and creativity. Tees are a heavyweight 280g perfect-combed cotton with a higher, innovative neckline and drop shoulder. Hoodies are 500g heavyweight perfect-combed cotton and also feature drop shoulder design for premium fit and comfort. Fabrics for both are washed utilizing a natural enzyme wash process giving the textiles a premium smooth and soft feel.

The upside down logo also symbolizes the new partnership between the young black design duo RWCO® and the long history of Birdhouse®. Ray and Randall started RWCO®, a brand development company specializing in building and developing brands, to work with high profile clients such as Tony Hawk, Juelz Santana, DGK, and Briana Miller.

The rich history of Birdhouse spans over 30-plus years. Launched in 1992, at a time when skateboarding was looking bleak, Tony Hawk did the unthinkable and started a skateboard company. 31 years later, that legacy of taking chances and remaining relevant takes on new meaning. Ray and Randall will bring energy, style, culture and new concepts to further the vision of this iconic brand. The designers are delighted about the opportunity to build on Birdhouse's already established legacy.

"It is truly an honor to work with a legend in any regard," said Randall. "But, to be able to work with Tony is the opportunity of a lifetime. His support and encouragement toward us has been so uplifting. We can't wait for Tony and Birdhouse to get the recognition in fashion they both truly deserve."

"Birdhouse was the first brand I started, and I have been equally passionate about it for the last three decades. Ray and Randall are great innovators in their space, so teaming up with them to take our company into a new chapter is an exciting prospect. The new line will be authentic and unconventional, as fans of Birdhouse have come to expect," said Hawk.

Ray and Randall will focus on bridging skateboarding, music and fashion for the new Birdhouse® apparel and other future products. With strategic products, marketing and collaborations, RWCO® plans to elevate Birdhouse® to a skate/streetwear global powerhouse with several drops planned for 2023. Visit www.birdhouseapparel.com for more details.

Media contact: Jessica Reda, jessica@shpny.com

