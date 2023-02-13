New Era Cap Announces Super Bowl LVII Champions Collection Celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Cap LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand and official sideline cap for the National Football League, has launched its Super Bowl LVII Champions Collection celebrating the emerging dynasty of the Kansas City Chiefs and the resilience of record-setting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

From the hats they wore to celebrate on the field to the caps they'll sport on the parade route, the collection features several options that pay tribute to the champs.

NFL® SUPER BOWL™ LVII CHAMPIONS LOW PROFILE 9FIFTY, YOUTH 9FORTY : The chrome white cap features Kansas City's logo in the center of the front of the cap. Four black stars flank the logo on the right and left, representing the four divisions of the AFC and NFC. Above the logo, the cap is embroidered to read "Super Bowl LVII" with "Champions" below the logo. The right side of the cap features the Super Bowl LVII logo with the NFL shield above the snapback closure.

NFL ® SUPER BOWL™ LVII CHAMPIONS SIDE PATCH COLLECTION: Available in 59FIFTY, 9FIFTY, 39THRITY, 9FORTY, and 9TWENTY profiles, this team-colored cap features the Chiefs' primary logo on the front with an embroidered Super Bowl LVII Champions side patch on the right side.

NFL® SUPER BOWL™ LVII PARADE COLLECTION: The all-black 9FIFTYand 9FORTYprofiles feature "Super Bowl LVII Champions" on the front with the Chiefs' logo in the upper left corner, the Super Bowl LVII logo as a right side patch and the NFL shield above the snapback closure. The knit cuff caps are a marbled black and gray crown with a stripe in the middle reading "Super Bowl LVII Champions." A black cuff features Kansas City's logo on the front with the Super Bowl LVII logo on the rear.

"This is the iconic moment sports fans live for – a championship raised in honor of your team. The Kansas City Chiefs accomplished the feat this year not only with resilience and hard work, but with style and swagger," said Tim Shanahan, Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. "This Super Bowl collection celebrates all that goes into that winning moment and gives Chiefs fans a way to represent this championship in styles that are fit for glory."

To view the collection, fans should visit neweracap.com.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

