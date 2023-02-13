Mullen Coughlin LLC Grows Data Privacy Litigation Practice With Addition of Senior Partner, Daniel M. Braude

DEVON, Pa., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Coughlin LLC proudly welcomes Daniel M. Braude as a Senior Partner to the firm's Data Privacy Litigation team. Dan joins from a full-service law firm based in White Plains, New York where he was a Partner, Chair of its eDiscovery practice and a member of its Information Governance team. At Mullen Coughlin, he will help strengthen the Litigation practice in representing and defending organizations in single-plaintiff and class action data privacy litigation.

"I am delighted to join the impressive team at Mullen Coughlin, the preeminent firm focused on data privacy and security law," Dan said. "This is an exciting opportunity to defend clients within the firm's rapidly growing litigation team."

Dan brings over 15 years of experience defending organizations in complex litigation stemming from cybersecurity matters, commercial disputes and product liability. He also counsels his clients on information governance issues to minimize organizational risks, as well as on related data security issues and litigation readiness concerns and will use this experience to compliment Mullen Coughlin's growing Advisory Compliance team.

"We are really excited to have Dan bring his deep experience in litigation and electronic discovery to our team," notes Claudia D. McCarron, Chair of the Litigation Practice.

Dan received his Juris Doctor cum laude from Seton Hall University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science from Lehigh University. He is a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) and is a U.S. Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US).

Throughout his career, Dan has been an active member in the legal community, particularly with advancing technology and eDiscovery in the legal field. He has had dozens of speaking engagements and published numerous articles, frequently addressing information governance-related topics including data privacy and eDiscovery.

Mullen Coughlin Co-Founder and Managing Member, Jennifer A. Coughlin, says, "Our litigation team has, for years now, had unmatched experience in successfully defending organizations of all sizes and from all industry sectors against claims arising from data privacy events, but also data collection and use claims arising under various state and federal privacy statutes. Dan further strengthens our team's experience and capabilities, and we are thrilled to have him call Mullen Coughlin home."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan into the firm. The growing amount of data privacy litigation demands that we develop and seek out talent like his," adds Co-Founder and CEO John F. Mullen.

With experience in handling over 25,000 data privacy and security incidents on behalf of organizations of all sizes, across all industry sectors and from all geographic locations, Mullen Coughlin has over 95 experienced attorneys uniquely and solely dedicated to providing bespoke counsel relating to pre-incident Advisory Compliance services; data privacy and security incident response; regulatory investigation; and data privacy litigation defense. For more information, please visit www.mullen.law.

