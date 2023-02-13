Making travel happen for 50 Years Red Roof® Kicks Off 50th Anniversary Celebrations with Promotion for Spring Break Travelers

Guests who book a stay at any Red Roof the week of February 13 and travel from March 1 – April 30, will receive a 15% discount

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, celebrates its milestone 50th anniversary in 2023, with a year of special promotions for travelers, kicking off with a Spring Break advance purchase sale. Guests who book from February 13 – February 19, 2023, and complete a stay from March 1 – April 30, 2023, will receive 15% off their visit.

Whether hitting the road to visit family or friends, or taking a solo spring vacation, Red Roof's valued guests can book their stays at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection®. Guests may book directly using code 'SALE' at redroof.com or on the app, by clicking the 'Special Rate' drop-down box and entering the 'SALE' promo code, or by calling 800.RED.ROOF, or at any property.

"Red Roof has made Spring Break happen for the past 50 years, by offering travelers quality, comfort and value," said Marina MacDonald, Red Roof Chief Marketing Officer. "As we celebrate our past while embracing the future, we will continue honoring our heritage of providing affordable, convenient lodging, while offering new ways to make it easier for people to travel, whether it's for business or leisure."

This Spring Break sale is the first in a series of fun, multichannel promotions, giveaways and interactive contests that Red Roof will be rolling out for customers throughout the year as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. In addition to these promotions, Red Roof travelers who are part of the RediRewards® loyalty program will continue to enjoy benefits, including:

RediPoints® - Earn points on all rates booked directly across our growing family of Red Roof brands with every stay

RediSave® – Redeem points for a 30% discount at any of our locations

RediShop™ – Redeem points for reward options from retail gift cards to merchandise

RediAccess® – Insider access to the best discounts available on products and services across virtually every consumer category, from childcare to rental cars

Signup is free, quick and easy at https://www.redroof.com/redirewards/why-redirewards.

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof, now in its 50th year, has over 60,000 rooms in more than 680 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering the best experience and value in the lodging industry. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room nationwide at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to midscale, the Red Roof portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, with enhanced amenities in clean, modern, comfortable rooms; HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay®; and The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. Guests can go Beyond Free Nights® with the Red Roof industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®. Hospitality goes beyond the hotel room through Red Roof's ESG program, Purpose with Heart— an umbrella for operating behaviors and policies, as well as Red Roof's existing legacy social responsibility program, Room in Your Heart. For reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices.

Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

*Pet accommodations policy may vary at some locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

