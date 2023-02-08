Wealth Enhancement Group Grows by Adding Washington Wealth Advisors, an Independent RIA with Over $273 Million in Client Assets

This Acquisition Brings Wealth Enhancement Group's Total Client Assets to More Than $60.8 Billion as East Coast Presence Grows

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with more than $60.8 billion in total client assets, announced the acquisition of Washington Wealth Advisors an independent RIA based in Falls Church, VA. Washington Wealth Advisors oversees more than $273 million in client assets with a team of three financial advisors and four client service staff led by Founder and Managing Partner Maura Schauss, CFP® and Managing Partner Todd Youngdahl, CFP®.

"We are pleased to welcome Maura, Todd and the trusted team at Washington Wealth Advisors to Wealth Enhancement Group," said Jeff Dekko, chief executive officer of Wealth Enhancement Group. "Our two firms have remarkably similar cultures, wealth management philosophies and company values, all of which focus on delivering financial advice in the best interest of our clients. We are proud to partner with this team and eager to bring them onboard."

Washington Wealth Advisors was founded in 2011 and has been a trusted financial partner to clients looking to elevate their financial planning. The firm offers financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, education planning and tax saving strategies to busy families, executives, highly compensated individuals, women building wealth, and small business owners. Their team is committed to keeping their clients' best interests at the forefront of their advice and dedicated to delivering an exceptional client experience.

Ms. Schauss shared, "Since the inception of Washington Wealth Advisors, we have focused on building our firm to serve our clients for both the short-term and the long-term. We see this partnership as an extension of our promise to each client to offer independent, trusted financial advice throughout their lifetime and an opportunity to deepen our client relationships."

"We are grateful that Washington Wealth Advisors made the decision to join Wealth Enhancement Group," said Jim Cahn, chief investments & business development officer at Wealth Enhancement Group. "By partnering with our firm, the advisors at Washington Wealth Advisors will have access to additional resources and tools allowing for an even more elevated financial approach built around their clients' unique goals."

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Now serving more than 50,000 households, the company has over 85 offices nationwide and is expanding rapidly through organic growth and acquisitions. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial lives. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Select investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $60.3 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of December 31, 2022. Washington Wealth Advisors had over $273 million in client assets as of February 2, 2023. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of Washington Wealth Advisors, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $60.8 billion in client, advisory, trust and brokerage assets.

