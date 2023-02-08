LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 65 HOMESITES AND BREAKS GROUND ON 681 NEW HOMES IN GOODYEAR, ARIZONA

Company Closes and Breaks Ground on Solvida in Estrella, Which Will Offer 65 New High Performance Homes at Attainable Price Points

Construction Has Also Begun on 616 New Homes at Citrus Park

GOODYEAR, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes (Nasdaq: LSEA), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today it has closed on 65 homesites and construction will begin immediately on a new neighborhood called Solvida in the Estrella master planned community in Goodyear, Arizona. The company has also broken ground on 616 new homes at Citrus Park with model home construction beginning later this month.

"We are thrilled to bring a new mix of beautiful High Performance Homes to prospective buyers with Solvida in Estrella and Citrus Park in Goodyear," said Heather Cammiso, Arizona Division President, Landsea Homes. "Goodyear is a very important submarket for Landsea Homes where we have had great success over the years. The homes at Solvida are perfect for first time home buyers, while Citrus Park will feature three all-new collections of homes for first time and move-up buyers. The communities also boast access to award-winning schools, shopping, dining, a growing entertainment district and an accessible outdoor life."

Solvida in Estrella consists of 65 two-story single-family homes that will showcase two models and offer four modern and vibrant floor plans ranging from 1,875 to 2,190 square feet. The homes will emulate Spanish, Western Farmhouse and Desert Prairie design styles. Homes at Solvida are anticipated to begin selling in April and will be priced starting from the $300Ks*.

The picturesque Estrella master planned community is located about 17 miles west of Phoenix and set against the backdrop of the High Sonoran Desert with various wild desert trails for walking and biking and numerous amenities including two Resident's Clubs featuring resort-style fitness centers, pools and a waterpark, golf, 72 acres of lakes for fishing and boating and over 50 neighborhood parks.

Citrus Park, Landsea Homes' own master planned community will include 616 new homes and consist of three different series of single-family homes with lot sizes varying from 30 to 45 feet. Homes sizes span from 1,706 to 3,427 with square feet with three to five bedrooms and varying floor plans and designs for primary bathroom configurations, gourmet kitchens, center meet doors, and extended covered patios. LiveFlex® and LiveGen™ options will be available, which allows buyers to customize their home for their lifestyle. Homebuyers will also have the opportunity to meet at the design studio and personalize their home. Prices will begin in the low $300Ks* and sales are expected to launch in May.

In Citrus Park, there are over 45 acres of open space delegated to numerous community themed parks designed for resident's to truly live in their element. The heart of Citrus Park will boast a five-acre hub of activity at The Grove with an aquatic center, children's play pool, basketball court, and more. Residents will also be able to take in the beauty of the nearby White Tank Mountains and Skyline Regional Park.

All homes at Solvida in Estrella and Citrus Park will contain Landsea Homes' renowned High Performance Home features including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment and energy savings to make life at home healthier and more comfortable. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless access point, and Wi-Fi enabled entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, also included is doorbell camera pre-wire, and white glove service with an individualized training session.

Homes will contain the REME HALO® air purifier, a state-of-the-art product that mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles such as dust, dander, pollen and mold spores, killing up to 99% of bacteria, mold and viruses.

Other Landsea Homes communities currently selling in Goodyear include Centerra and Vidrio in Estrella. Sales are also expected to launch for El Cidro next month.

For more information about Landsea Homes' Arizona communities, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/arizona/.

*Base pricing is accurate at time of publication but is subject to change at any time

