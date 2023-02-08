Forum Health Expands Southeast and Texas Clinics with New Providers

FLINT, Mich., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC , a nationwide network of functional and integrative medicine, adds four medical providers to existing Forum Health clinics in South Carolina, Florida, and Texas.

"We have been aggressively expanding our network to meet the growing needs of functional medicine across the nation and are thrilled with the exciting talent we have brought on board," said Adam Puttkammer , president at Forum Health. "These knowledgeable providers bring expertise and a shared passion for the root-cause medicine we provide to our patients across the nation."

The following providers have joined Forum Health:

Mimi Uong APRN, FNP-C joins Forum Health in Austin, Texas with more than 10 years of experience as a nurse practitioner. She is a certified functional medicine and a mold-literate provider specializing in gut health, hormone replacement, and mold illness.

Julie Murphy, APRN, WHNP joins LifeStream Health Centre & Med Spa, a Forum Health Partner, in Coppell, TX. Julie is a women's health nurse practitioner and board certified in women's health. She has extensive training in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, hormone imbalances, thyroid and autoimmune conditions, digestive issues, insulin resistance, and cardiovascular risk.

April Christians, RN joins Forum Health in Tampa, Florida as a family nurse practitioner. She has experience in the medical intensive care unit, the emergency department, and the post-anesthesia care unit. Her focus is educating patients on disease processes and treatment options to achieve optimal health.

Ashlea Smith Bates, APRN, FNP-BC joins Forum Health in Greenville, South Carolina with more than 25 years of medical experience as a nurse practitioner. She specializes in aesthetic treatments including laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, cellulite reduction, and microneedling.

Forum Health's growth continues with the expansion of its clinics, making root-cause medicine more accessible across the nation. For more on Forum Health and its locations, visit www.forumhealth.com/locations .

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com .

