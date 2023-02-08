Chad Brownstein Presents 2023 Tulane Women's Golf Classic

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana Selected as the Tournament Charitable Beneficiary

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Wave women's golf team will open the spring portion of their 2023 schedule by teeing off at home, as they play host to the 2nd annual tournament. The three-day event will be played at English Turn Golf and Country Club.

The Tulane Classic will be presented by Green Wave men's golf alumnus Chad Brownstein. The tournament will feature an expanded field of 18 teams and welcome the Anika Award, highlighting the top players in women's golf.

The 2023 tournament has developed a community focus, supporting at-risk youth in New Orleans. The tournament is gifting $25,000 to support the Boys & Girls Club Milne Unit located on Franklin Avenue in New Orleans. These funds will help purchase much-needed educational supplies including technology and sports equipment for the Club members. Additionally, Club members will have the opportunity to attend the women's tournament to watch and interact with players.

"Not only are we excited about having Chad so generously help us with our golf tournament," head coach Stew Burke said "We feel that through this philanthropic endeavor with the boys and girls club is something that is truly special to Tulane women's golf. Chad has been instrumental in arranging this partnership between our program at the Boys and Girls Club, and it has been something that we have been looking forward to since it was announced back in October."

"Community service is at the heart of what being a Tulane student athlete truly means as we love to give back to our wonderful community throughout the year," Burke said.

Mr. Brownstein envisions this upcoming tournament as one where local youth in the community can see young women excelling in athletics and in the classroom. "I am energized to execute on our plan bringing innovative ideas in the second year. We have increased inclusivity and activated an important partnership in the community," Brownstein said.

Joining Tulane on its home course will be Boston College, Cal Poly, Central Arkansas, Charleston Southern, Chattanooga, Howard, Incarnate Word, Iowa, Memphis, Missouri State, Purdue, Rutgers, South Dakota, Southern Miss, Texas El Paso, Wichita State, and Arkansas State.

First round competition will begin on February 12th with final round play on February 14th.

Fans can visit GolfStat.com for live stats during the tournament.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maddie Stockbauer

The Rose Group

maddie@therosegrp.com

View original content:

SOURCE Chad Brownstein