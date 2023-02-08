BLUEHOUR TECHNOLOGY HELPS ORGANIZATIONS GET DIGITAL 2.0 RIGHT

Data-driven enterprise technology and advisory services platform, BlueHour helps businesses create infinite agility by blending modern approaches with traditional business values

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHour Technology, a data-driven enterprise technology and advisory firm, launches today to help businesses create meaningful value by blending modern approaches with traditional business values to drive infinite agility through digital operating models. BlueHour Technology helps companies master Digital 2.0.

"Companies know they need to do things differently," says Robert Dvorak, President and Chief Executive Officer of BlueHour. "They must keep reviewing and improving their value – we call this infinite agility. It means looking at the old "people, processes, and technology" model and seeing how it applies in today's world. Whether updating technology, dealing with AI, or managing security protocols, infinite agility allows companies to respond to change and create meaningful impact."

BlueHour's unique approach involves helping organizations keep a relentless focus on value, use AI and data to set their course and keep score, and realize that successful digital transformation comes from redefining your value to prepare for what comes next.

"The name BlueHour is a nod to the state of natural lighting that occurs around the twilight period at dawn or dusk. Light is continually changing—as day transitions into the night and night transitions into the day," Dvorak says, "it represents a time of transformation and potential, and it is where enterprises live today, whether they know it or not. In that space, the question is no longer just why and how, but what if."

Robert Dvorak, a senior corporate executive with a proven track record and passion for leading organizations toward excellence, growth, and principle-based business results, is leveraging his robust technology and human capital management background to forge BlueHour Technology. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chairman at SilkRoad Technology, a SaaS pioneer in the HCM sector, where he led the process and successful sale of SilkRoad to a Private Equity firm. Prior to SilkRoad, Dvorak rose through the ranks at Forsythe/McArthur Associates, where he helped define, grow and lead Forsythe's expansion from a boutique technology lessor to a billion-dollar IT Services and Infrastructure Integrator, ending with the successful mega-merger of Forsythe with Sirius Computer Solutions in 2017.

For more information on BlueHour, visit Bluehourtechnology.com.

