Tandym Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2023 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards For Service Excellence

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group, a leading national consulting, recruitment, staffing, and workforce solutions company is pleased to announce that they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing a superior level of service. This is the fourth year that they've won Best of Staffing service excellence awards.

Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates.

"We are committed to providing timely, thoughtful, and personalized service to all of our partners, and are honored to be recognized for these efforts," said Tandym Group's CEO and Executive Chairman, Charles Heskett. "This has been an especially challenging job market for many, and we're appreciative that all of our clients and talent have chosen us as their trusted advisors."

"I'm pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Staffing winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders—it's truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements."

About Tandym Group

Tandym Group is a leading national consulting, recruitment, staffing, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. The company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Life Sciences, and Professional Services (which includes Accounting, Financial Services, HR/People & Operations, and Legal). Learn more: tandymgroup.com

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more: clearlyrated.com.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees.

