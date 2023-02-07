From Smoothing Skin to Sudsing Up: Tree Hut Announces New Body Wash Line

The TikTok Viral Brand Introduces Body Wash & New Flavors of Beloved Smooth Skin Favorites

COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tree Hut is encouraging fans to enjoy a new way to experience their beloved scents. Known as one of the top "I saw it on TikTok!" brands and the makers of America's No. 1 Body Scrubs, Tree Hut is expanding their coveted scents and self-care regimen to now include Body Wash! With loyal fans that are avid Tree Hut collectors and self-made fragrance experts in layering scents for a yummy self-care routine, the brand is elevating consumers' shower experience with a juicy, rich-lathering Body Wash that helps to refresh and nourish skin into a happy state while offering a "scent-sational" base for layering with other brand favorites. Along with the new Body Washes, the brand is also dropping additional scents in their Shea Sugar Scrub, Whipped Body Butter and Sugar Face Scrub formulas. These new products are now available online and in-store at Target.

Featuring top-selling Tree Hut scents, the new lineup of Body Washes gives fans the ability to experience their entire shower journey with Tree Hut. Whether Tree Hut lovers want to stick with one favorite scent or layer on a few throughout their regimen, the brand wanted to develop a skin-loving cleanser that would help prep skin for smoothing and pampering with other popular Tree Hut products.

The new Tree Hut Body Washes have a foaming gel consistency to help clear skin of dirt while balancing the skin's microbiome. Its sulfate-free formula contains gentle surfactants that remove excess oil and grime to reset the skin's foundational routine. Tree Hut Body Washes leave skin feeling healthy and glowing, with juicy, hydrating formulas in a luscious lather. Each wash features a hydrating oil complex that is infused with antioxidants, plus kiwi, orange and avocado oils combined with unique skincare heroes found in each scent profile.

"At Tree Hut, we are so thrilled and fortunate to have an incredible and creative fan base that inspires us every day with their colorful and exciting content, especially when it comes to curating their daily shower routines," said Senior Marketing Manager, Hazel Smith. "Seeing so many loyal fans tagging us and sharing their body care regimens in the last year, we knew we had to elevate our offerings to include a new shower essential featuring our iconic Tree Hut scents that consumers already love, infused with quality ingredients for cleansed, hydrated and glowing skin."

The brand is also offering up a luxurious addition to its skincare-forward solutions collection with Vanilla Shea Sugar Scrub and Vanilla Whipped Shea Body Butter. This luxe line is packed with real vanilla extract to soothe and hydrate skin and colloidal gold, which is known to nourish, soften and increase skin elasticity while leaving skin glowing.

Breaking out the springtime scents, Tree Hut is adding to the lineup of fan-favorite Shea Sugar Scrubs with Blue Lagoon Shea Sugar Scrub and Peach Sorbet Shea Sugar Scrub. Bring the beach to your bathroom with the new Blue Lagoon Shea Sugar Scrub that has Red Algae and Dead Sea Minerals infused within to help with skin renewal and anti-aging. For people who like a sweeter experience, feel as sweet as a peach with the Peach Sorbet Shea Sugar Scrub. Tree Hut created a delightful blend of sun-kissed apricot and peach blossom, plus included ingredients like Apricot Kernel Oil and Peach Extract to lock in moisture and boost skin radiance as you gently exfoliate skin.

For lovers of cleansed pores and exfoliated facial skin, the brand is adding a Cucumber and Seaweed Balancing Sugar Face Scrub to their current offerings. Soothe and restore dull skin to reveal a radiant, glowing complexion with the benefits of Cucumber to soothe and calm the skin and Seaweed, as an antioxidant to help heal skin while hydrating and controlling excess oil production.

Tree Hut products are paraben free, vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, alcohol-free, do not contain formaldehyde donors and are made in the USA. All new launches are available in-store and online at Target and Target.com now. To learn more about Tree Hut's latest offerings and other products, visit www.treehutshea.com or follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for more information.

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand still produces out of Coppell, TX and has spent twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include body, shave, face and lip collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

