Monogram Health's In-Home Services Now Available to More Older Adults Living with Chronic Kidney Conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Health, a specialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with polychronic conditions, is now available to Cigna Medicare Advantage customers nationwide.

Eligible customers navigating chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease, as well as comorbid metabolic disorders, will benefit from access to Monogram's national nephrology practice and other specialized resources, including in-home primary and specialty care visits, medication management, dialysis and transplant coordination, and social services.

In addition, the organizations have expanded their value-based care agreement. Monogram will assume full financial risk for the Cigna Medicare Advantage customers it serves, allowing for improved affordability, along with enhanced patient outcomes.

"Chronic kidney disease affects more than 1 in 7 adults, or about 37 million people across the United States. It often is linked to other chronic conditions that contribute to increased challenges in maintaining overall health and access to care," said Cigna Medicare's Chief Medical Officer, J.B. Sobel, MD, MPH, MBA. "The decision to expand our agreement with Monogram further demonstrates our commitment to improving the overall health, well-being and peace of mind for our Medicare customers."

"We're happy to extend our highly successful and innovative model of evidence-based care delivery to Cigna Medicare Advantage customers nationwide," said Monogram CEO Mike Uchrin. "We're committed to transforming the way nephrology, primary care and chronic condition treatment are delivered to patients in the comfort of their own homes. We're pleased to provide added value to Cigna Medicare Advantage customers who can benefit from these specialized care services that improve quality of life, while improving affordability across the health care continuum."

About Monogram Health

Monogram Health is a leading value-based specialty provider of in-home evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with polychronic conditions, including chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease. The company deploys an innovative in-home care delivery model and technology-driven array of evidence-based clinical services, including complex case and disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to transform the way health care is delivered for those with polychronic conditions. This innovative model of care has been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, TPG Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, as well as other leading strategic and financial investors, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans and risk-bearing providers to care for patients across 34 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

For Media Inquiries:

Kyle Cooksey

SVP, Marketing and Communications

Monogram Health

kyle.cooksey@monogramhealth.com

615.485.5999

View original content:

SOURCE Monogram Health