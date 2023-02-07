Medline enhances tech portfolio with ShiftKey to address healthcare workforce shortage

Partnership to help long-term care providers access independent healthcare professionals as needed

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline has expanded its portfolio of technology solutions for long-term care providers with the addition of ShiftKey, a leading technology company transforming the workforce by empowering healthcare communities to connect directly with verified, independent licensed healthcare professionals to meet short and long-term workforce needs.

Medline and ShiftKey partnership helps long-term care providers access independent licensed healthcare professionals and address workforce shortage. (PRNewswire)

An alternative to utilizing an agency for workforce needs, ShiftKey serves as a strategic business partner for healthcare communities, supporting both immediate scheduling needs and providing data-driven insights to empower communities to make decisions at scale. Through the digital platform, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing aides, physical therapists, respiratory therapists and other related healthcare professionals are empowered to decide when and where they work; while healthcare providers have access to a vast, vetted marketplace of licensed independent healthcare professionals to fill open shifts efficiently, gain more complete cost visibility and ensure continuity of quality care. The ShiftKey reporting tool helps make appropriate scheduling decisions while reducing the time spent on administrative tasks.

ShiftKey also fully integrates with another high-performing solution in Medline's tech portfolio, OnShift -- a leading end-to-end workforce engagement platform dedicated to the needs of long-term, post-acute healthcare and senior living. This seamless integration provides a wholistic view of the schedule, including facility employees, agency workers and those on the ShiftKey Platform, all in one place. ShiftKey recently made a strategic investment in OnShift to continue to further complement its workforce technologies.

"The foundation of our Medline partnership is a shared commitment to empowering post-acute care communities and professionals with the time, technology and resources to do what they do best – provide quality resident and patient care," says Mike Vitek, chief revenue officer at ShiftKey. "We know that Medline provides unparalleled leadership in supply chain and operations across healthcare, and we're excited to combine its expertise with our transformative approach to workforce and scheduling needs."

For more than ten years, Medline has partnered with third-party technology vendors to offer timely solutions to workforce and quality management challenges. This includes abaqis by HealthStream, to provide quality management systems and help customers with survey compliance; OnShift, to improve workforce recruitment and retention; and HealthStream, to help staff meet training requirements through online education.

"Medline continues to make a difference on the industry's most challenging issues by linking our customers to impactful solutions," said Shawn Scott, vice president of national field sales at Medline. "In fact, 2022 was one of Medline's most successful in terms of helping customers implement technology that creates significant efficiencies within their organizations. And, knowing that workforce shortages remain a pressing issue in the industry, we are happy to partner with ShiftKey to help providers more easily manage this real operational challenge."

Learn more about how Medline is helping long-term care providers improve operating performance and enhance care initiatives at www.Medline.com/Solutions/Improve-care-quality.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 34,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About ShiftKey

ShiftKey is a platform that is disrupting the way healthcare facilities find licensed and certified professionals to fill available shifts. Leveraging marketplace dynamics and deep industry knowledge, the company is playing a vital role in mitigating America's healthcare staffing shortages, enabling direct connections between facilities and independent healthcare professionals. By offering the opportunity to work as much or as little as they choose, ShiftKey is bringing more licensed professionals back into the workforce, a solution that is solving a major crisis in healthcare. For more information, visit https://www.shiftkey.com/ .

