MassChallenge offers a free opportunity for entrepreneurs of color to learn from BIPOC founders, innovators, and experts.

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last 12 years, MassChallenge has supported over 4,000 startups that have raised well over $9B in funding. In 2022, we operated in 18 other countries across North America, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Europe, where we empower local communities with entrepreneurship. Equity is at the center of the MassChallenge mission and model. We believe in a future in which those most proximate have equal opportunity to solve the problems they see in the world regardless of who they are, where they are from, or who they know.

Join MassChallenge for a panel discussion on Entrepreneurship and Racial Equity for early and mid-stage founders of color. (PRNewswire)

Join MassChallenge for a panel discussion on Entrepreneurship and Racial Equity for early and mid-stage founders of color. People in BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) communities still consistently face challenges when launching and running successful startups. Lack of funding, representation, and community continue to be barriers to creating an equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem.

We've invited some amazingly innovative thought leaders, founders, and economic experts to tackle the most pressing barriers for BIPOC founders. Panelists include: Damon Cox, Head of Next Practice and Inclusive Growth at MassChallenge; Melissa Bradley, Founder of 1863 Ventures and Co-Founder at Ureeka; Lisa Franklin, MBA, Vice-President of Global Brand Marketing & Communications, ThriveDX; Jennefer Witter, Founder/CEO of The Boreland Group; Maricella Herrera Avila, CEO at Ellevate Network, Speaker, Advisor, and Inclusion Advocate; and Nicole Javanna Johnson, Co-Founder, and Creative Director at Harriet Tubman Effect and Founder of M.O.V.E

During this FREE event, we'll discuss:

Disparities for women and racial and ethnic minorities

Barriers for BIPOC entrepreneurs to capital and community

Effective entrepreneurial support for BIPOC groups

Economic growth for would-be BIPOC entrepreneurs

Attendees will have the chance to ask their most pressing questions about their entrepreneurial journey.

Reserve your free seat today!

ABOUT MassChallenge

As an organization, MassChallenge has connected high-impact, high-potential founders to the knowledge, networks, and connections that create outsized impact on their companies and, therefore, the world. By design, our non-profit, no-equity, community-driven mission and model provide equitable access to quality resources to drive direct impact for founders and sector-level impact for communities.

MassChallenge (PRNewswire)

