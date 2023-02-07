Federal Realty Announces Executive Promotions

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is proud to announce a series of executive promotions that recognize the contributions and expanded responsibilities of a number of long-serving team members.

In its legal leasing function, two additional senior positions have been created to better serve its growing operations:

Robyn Sarrat , who has been with the company since 2006, has been promoted to Vice President, Legal Leasing . In this capacity, she will manage Federal Realty's legal leasing function and oversee lease documentation across the organization, including new leases, renewals, and amendments.



In its West Coast operation, the company is formalizing promotions necessitated with the appointment of Jeffrey S. Berkes to President & Chief Operating Officer two years ago:

Jan Sweetnam , a seasoned executive with more than three decades in the industry, is stepping into the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer , in which he will lead the company's growth initiatives, including vertical development opportunities at the company's existing assets, acquisitions, dispositions, and investment performance. Mr. Sweetnam has held several senior positions since joining Federal Realty in 1997 and has been instrumental in growing the company's West Coast portfolio. In 2021, he was appointed Executive Vice President, Western Region President.



Jeff Kreshek succeeds Jan Sweetnam as Senior Vice President, Western Region President . In this capacity, he will oversee the asset management, leasing and operating teams for Federal Realty's West Coast portfolio, which comprises nearly 6.5 million square feet of some of the best retail and mixed-use real estate in the country. Mr. Kreshek, who joined the company in 2011 and most recently served as Senior Vice President, West Coast Leasing, has over 30 years of experience in leasing, entitlements, property and asset management with an emphasis on redeveloping and repositioning underperforming assets.



A senior position has been created to bolster the company's commitment to long-term value creation through ESG-focused initiatives:

In recognition of his invaluable contributions spearheading the company's highly productive specialty leasing efforts:

"These experts are among the most respected in the industry—day in and day out, they demonstrate leadership excellence and a strong track record of execution," said Don Wood, Federal Realty's Chief Executive Officer. "I have the highest confidence in their ability to drive our continued success and strengthen Federal's foundation as a preeminent retail REIT."

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued 0.by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,200 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,300 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 55 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.





