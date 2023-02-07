CompactDry TCR (Total Count Rapid) is added to the Hardy Diagnostics' Product Offering

Hardy Diagnostics launches the latest in rapid total aerobic count media. ­­­­­

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardy Diagnostics proudly announces the launch of CompactDry TCR, a ready-to-use dehydrated culture medium plate for the detection and enumeration of microorganisms that provides total aerobic plate counts in as little as 24 hours. This self-diffusing plate is AOAC PTM-certified and is the easiest way to perform plate counts, requiring no spreading or stamping. Simply remove the lid, dispense 1mL of sample onto the center of the plate, place the lid, and incubate. Dye indicators in the medium allow colonies to be easily and reliably read from center to edge. Plates are securely stackable, and the innovative design eliminates the possibility of sample leakage - saving time, increasing safety, and allowing for unobstructed growth and ease of colony picking.

Aerobic Plate Counts provide insight into the efficacy of a food processor's sanitation protocols and the overall efficacy of their HACCP program. With its rapid results and ease of use, CompactDry TCR will be an indispensable tool to facilities and labs throughout the food industry.

Hardy Diagnostics provides additional workflow solutions to speed the process of serial dilutions and plate-counting, including the Wizard CompactDry reader, LabRobot Dilugent Shaker, and much more.

Find more information on CompactDry TCR here.

Hardy Diagnostics is an FDA-licensed manufacturer of medical devices for microbiological testing with an ISO 13485 certified Quality Management System. Hardy Diagnostics distributes more than 13,000 products, offers services to more than 10,000 companies and exports products to over 80 foreign distributors and maintains nine distribution centers nationwide. Hardy Diagnostics is the third largest culture media manufacturer in the United States supporting the microbiology needs of clinical, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care, as well as the food and beverage industries. Serving laboratory scientists since 1980, Hardy Diagnostics' mission is to produce and distribute the finest products for the detection of microorganisms and partner with its laboratory customers to diagnose and prevent disease.

