Barchart Brings Cutting-Edge European Power Futures Data to Market

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a commodity data and technology leader, is proud to announce the integration of Power Futures Data , from the European Energy Exchange (EEX) into their global market data and commodity price inventory. This integration provides clients with real-time, end-of-day and historical access to vital information and analysis for electricity and natural gas futures markets across Europe.

This newly integrated data set is available through Barchart's partnership with EEX, Europe's leading energy exchange which builds secure, successful and sustainable commodity markets worldwide. The partnership allows Barchart to provide power futures data from EEX to users through cmdtyView Pro, Barchart's leading commodity trading and analytics platform for global commodity markets, as well as through cmdtyView for Excel or via enterprise API solutions.

"We are excited to add EEX's power futures data into our platform, giving users access to in-depth pricing and analysis across European markets," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "We are seeing increasing demand across these markets and EEX's data for the European power markets will complement our North American listed and spot market coverage," added Haraburda.

"We're thrilled to see our European power futures data featured via Barchart's platform," said Dr. Tobias Paulun, Chief Strategy Officer at EEX. "Adding EEX products to their commodities and futures market overview will bring more sophisticated insights for the global investment community."

To learn more or to subscribe to Power Futures data from Barchart, please click here . EEX's German Power futures contract is the most liquid power product in European wholesale trading and the benchmark along the whole curve. EEX's offering for power derivatives in Europe covers 20 countries in Europe.

To access EEX Power futures through a free trial of cmdtyView Pro, please visit our website . For more information about API solutions, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

