Navix Wins BGSA 2023 Supply Chain 'Shark Tank' Competition

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navix is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as the People's Choice Winner of the BGSA 2023 Supply Chain "Shark Tank" competition , sponsored by Book Your Cargo. The contest, held during the BG Strategic Advisors Supply Chain Conference January 18-20, 2023, featured presentations from high-growth, technology-enabled supply chain companies poised for transformative growth. The event offers a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative ideas to some of the most respected and influential individuals in the industry.

"When we heard we were selected as a finalist for the Shark Tank competition, we were understandably thrilled. Our fellow finalists gave excellent pitches, so to be selected as the People's Choice winner was an incredible honor for us," said Eric Krueger, Co-Founder of Navix. "Our team has worked so hard to build a platform to solve a long-standing need in the industry; it's a good feeling to be recognized by our peers."

Also recognized was Ian Zaretsky, CEO of Nereus Supply Technologies as the Judges Choice winner. Nereus.io is a container asset management solution servicing Shipper Owned Container (SOC) demand. Their presentation was well-deserving of the Judges Choice award.

Navix would like to thank BG Strategic Advisors and the BGSA Supply Chain "Shark Tank" judges: Ed Ryan, CEO, The Descartes Systems Inc., Jack Holmes, Executive Chairman, Emerge (former President of UPS Freight) and Herb Shear, Chairman Shear Family Office, Shear Family Office (Founder and former CEO of GENCO). Navix also congratulates the other outstanding participants: Camilo Garcia. CEO, CubiQ, Mike Malakhov, Founder & CEO, Carpool Logistics, Eric Rodriguez, CEO, Vendorflow, and Phillip Akhzar, Founder & CEO, Arka.

Lastly, Navix extends a big thank you to Book Your Cargo and CEO Nimesh Modi for being the Diamond Sponsor of the entire conference as well as the "Shark Tank" competition. "It was an honor to participate in the conference with an organization whose success is an inspiration to start-up organizations everywhere, but especially in the supply chain industry," said Kevin Ziegler, Co-Founder and CTO of Navix, who also attended the conference.

About Navix

Navix is a modern Software-as-a-Service platform streamlining document retrieval and freight auditing service. Navix enables 3PLs and brokers to automate their processes at scale, increasing their cash conversion cycle and revealing better insights into their freight spend and discrepancies. Navix creates greater profitability through its highly configurable automation triggers, API-first approach for seamless integrations, AI/ML-driven insights, and white-glove auditing services. For more information, visit https://www.navix.io .

About BG Strategic Advisors Supply Chain Conference

The BGSA Supply Chain conference is a one-of-a-kind, invitation-only event designed to bring together top industry leaders from all segments of the supply chain and provides an intimate and candid setting where CEOs and leaders can privately network and explore ideas and opportunities with their peers. www.bgsaconference.com

About BGSA Holdings

BGSA Holdings ("BGSA") is the leading investment banking practice serving businesses in the supply chain sector. We are a trusted partner for sell-side engagements, buy-side acquisition advisory, strategic advice, and a variety of other investment banking services. For more information, visit www.BGSA.com .

