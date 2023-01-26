Redivivus Receives Funding from ENEOS Innovation Partners to Accelerate Growth

The investment completes Redivivus' pre-seed fundraising round, totaling over $1 million

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redivivus , a lithium-ion battery recycling startup, today announced an investment from ENEOS Innovation Partners , a corporate venture capital firm committed to delivering new energy, materials, and services to help realize a carbon neutral, recycling-oriented society for future generations. The investment by ENEOS Innovation Partners marks the final tranche of the pre-seed fundraising round by Redivivus, totaling over $1 million.

Redivivus provides safe end-of-life battery logistics. While the majority of the battery recycling industry is focused on materials processing, Redivivus is concerned with the first step of safely transporting hazardous end-of-life batteries prior to recovering critical elements through their patented technologies, Redi-Shred® and Redi-Cycle.

The initial collaboration between Redivivus and ENEOS Innovation Partners will accelerate the development of Redi-Shred®, a passivation technology to safely process end-of-life batteries at any state of charge or health. In the next phase, the goal is to develop a mobile system for specific use cases including the deployment of battery logistics vehicles. Toshihiro Horio of ENEOS Innovation Partners stated, "We hope for a truly eco-friendly, safe, and reliable battery recycling by innovation."

Redivivus is utilizing the pre-seed funds to build their first integrated Redi-Shred® system. The company is planning pilot programs with partners in the United States. The three-part passivation system includes cryogenics to slow the thermal kinetics of batteries in any state of charge or health, customized shredding equipment and conveyance, and a neutralizing bath to render material ready for transport.

"The pre-seed funding round is a stepping stone to showcase the need for technology that is considerate of the realities of battery recycling" stated Luke Workman, Redivivus CTO.

Redivivus CEO, Erika Guerrero, concluded "Redivivus is honored for the opportunity to create global recycling technology. The collaboration with ENEOS Innovation Partners is aligned with our commitment to a global view on technologies that improve life for all beings."

Redivivus is the complete solution to lithium-ion battery recycling. Our proprietary technologies provide white-glove logistics, disassembly and material recovery service for end-of-life batteries. If you are interested in recycling with Redivivus, please fill out the form at https://www.redivivus.tech/survey or send us an email at shred@redivivus.tech. Discover more at www.redivivus.tech .

