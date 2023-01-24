Moose Toys' Domination of Special Feature Plush Category Continues; Announces Two New Innovation Sensations to Continue Impressive Streak

Cookeez Makery serves up a recipe for fun with a sweet-scented warm plush; My Puppy's Home is the latest from ever-popular Little Lives Pets brand to evoke real life pets and play with a surprise element

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Toys, a leading innovator in the toy industry, continues to dominate the Special Feature Plush category. According to NPD, Moose kept its hold on the top four spots in the category throughout the holiday season with Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball, Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, last year's mega hit Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron, and Dance and Play Bluey, respectively[1]. Enter 2023 and the toymaker is making clear its intention to retain category leadership, announcing today two new innovation sensations: Cookeez Makery and Little Live Pets' My Puppy's Home, each boasting first-of-its-kind features.

HISTORY IN THE BAKING. Cookeez Makery, from Moose Toys, is a first-of-its-kind oven-themed playset that lets kids mix and make “dough” to create a sweet-scented best friend that comes out of the oven warm to the touch and ready for cuddles. Kids mix ingredients into “dough,” then shape their future furry friend with a dough mold, before popping it in the oven. Out comes a puppy, bunny or kitten plush deliciously scented either bread or cinnamon and makes sweet sounds when squeezed and hugged. (PRNewswire)

Cookeez Makery is an oven-themed playset that lets kids mix and make "dough" to create their new sweet-scented best friend. And, in a "history in the baking" moment, after popping the "dough" in the oven, a plush version of the character magically comes out warm to the touch. There's a plush puppy, bunny or kitten to cuddle and they're deliciously scented either bread or cinnamon. Kids' new best friend even makes sweet sounds when squeezed and hugged.

Little Live Pets' My Puppy's Home is a one-of-a-kind DIY playset that kids and parents assemble together and holds all the excitement of bringing home a new puppy. It comes with everything needed to build a new home for a surprise, interactive plush puppy, including a kid-safe plastic hammer and plastic screws, and a flat pack of four walls with a door, floor and roof. When construction is complete, fill the water bowl and watch as paw prints appear at the entry. A nameplate above the door adds the finishing welcoming touch that lures the adorable puppy to magically appear inside its new home.

"The very core of our Moose DNA is 'Innovation.' Our relentless pursuit of doing things differently has propelled us to the top of the Special Feature Plush category where we have steadily held the top four spots since October. Cookeez Makery and My Puppy's Home feature Moose's signature elements of surprise and reveal, while incorporating new, unique play patterns, and we expect that they will be instrumental in maintaining our leadership position," said Ronnie Frankowski, chief commercial officer, Moose Toys. "Fueled by these newest offerings, along with a few more surprises up our sleeves, we anticipate 2023 will be another massively successful growth year."

The release of NPD's data for December 2022 also confirms that Moose Toys has maintained its status as the #1 manufacturer for Special Feature Plush, growing 261 percent vs. 2021. In the month of December, Moose accounted for 36 percent of the Special Feature Plush class dollar share, increasing sales over +$21MM vs November 2022[2].

Mama Surprise, Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball and Cauldron as well as Dance and Play Bluey are available at all major retailers nationwide. Cookeez Makery and My Puppy's Home will be similarly available in July 2023.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we're always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most. We've had a BIG impact on little people, making 3.5 million kids smile so far… and counting.

Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a 600+-strong team dotted across the world, we're committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

[1] (Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service / USA / December 2022 / USD)

[2] (Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service / USA /YTD December 2022 vs. 2021/November-December 2022/ USD)

PREPARING FOR PUPPY. Moose Toys’ family of Little Live Pets grows with the introduction of My Puppy’s Home, a one-of-a-kind playset that holds all the excitement of bringing home a puppy. Kids and parents assemble puppy’s home with the included kid-safe tools. Fill the water bowl and paw prints appear at the entry. Add the nameplate and the lifelike, interactive plush puppy magically appears inside its new home. Kids feed, nurture and play with the puppy who reacts with more than 25 sounds. (PRNewswire)

Moose Toys (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moose Toys