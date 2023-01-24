IntelliTek Health (a SmarTek21 Healthcare Subsidiary) and Samsung Electronics collaboration announcement

Samsung collaborates with IntelliTek Health to bring post-discharge patient services to the healthcare industry.

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliTek Health, a SmartTek21 LLC subsidiary and the developer of patient-facing virtual assistant tools, today announced it has entered into a collaboration with Samsung Electronics, a leader in mobile technology, to bring the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital voice assistance to healthcare providers and patients. IntelliTek Health's Personal Virtual Assistant (PVA) is a (tablet-based) powerful AI solution that uses voice assistance to facilitate a hands-free automated engagement suite of functions for patients and care teams.

SmarTek21 logo (PRNewswire)

"The PVA is the leading technology to address post-discharge care for providers and patients. Every year, approximately 36 million discharges occur across the US healthcare system, with the majority of patients left alone to handle their care journey post-discharge," said Martyn Molnar, Global Healthcare Lead and Products CEO. "Our collaboration with Samsung will help us address the significant health inequity in this space with Samsung Mobile Solutions and connectivity that offer simple, personalized medical communication and instruction between Patients and their Care teams in the critical window after leaving the hospital," Molnar added.

"Samsung's collaboration with IntelliTek Health reinforces our continued commitment to providing accurate Digital Touchpoint solutions, to support innovation in the Remote Patient Care Coordination segment. Our combined expertise and resources will allow us to develop meaningful solutions to advance patient outcomes, improve clinical workflows, and enable more efficient cost-effective Care," said Trevor Smith, Head of Business Development – Samsung Healthcare Mobile B2B.

Samsung operates one of the most advanced medical centers in South Korea and applies that expertise in developing digital healthcare solutions that drive staff productivity and improve patient experience in hospitals, at home, and through virtual care. The Samsung platform empowers providers with innovative smart technologies through a connected ecosystem of secure mobile solutions that are easy to manage and transition seamlessly across clinical workflows. Enhance patient care, streamline critical communications, and raise the visibility of your brand with Samsung's advanced digital healthcare solutions.

Samsung

Samsung is committed to creating a new future for medical professionals and patients with a mission to bring health and well-being to people's lives. Integrating its leading expertise in display, IT, mobile, and electronics, our vision is to bring confident diagnosis, cost-effective solutions, and improved workflow to customers.

SmarTek21, LLC

SmarTek21, a global leader in Artificial Intelligence recognized by Gartner since 2018, offers Intelligent Technology Transformation for Fortune 500 clients and industry-leading enterprises worldwide. Our technology and services have driven billions in revenue for clients in Telecoms, Healthcare, Aviation, Retail, eCommerce, Insurance, and Banking. IntelliTek Health, a subsidiary of SmarTek21 LLC. and a developer of clinical and patient-facing virtual assistant tools, focuses exclusively on bringing AI-enabled Productivity and Services to the healthcare industry. Find out more information at www.intellitekhealth.com and www.smartek21.com.

Media Contact:

James Meadows

jamesm@smartek21.com

Samsung (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SmarTek21