Built Robotics Acquires Y Combinator-Backed Roin Technologies to Expand beyond Autonomous Earthmoving

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built Robotics, the inventor of the robotic Exosystem™ and leader in construction autonomy, is announcing the acquisition of Roin Technologies, the makers of the first automated concrete power trowel. The acquisition will grow the capabilities of Built's engineering team and accelerate key technological developments to expand automation beyond construction into new applications and markets.

"Since their founding, Roin's team has pushed the boundaries of construction autonomy, which has created a unique expertise in our industry," said Noah Ready-Campbell, Founder and CEO of Built Robotics. "With Roin joining Built, the combined teams will continue developing new autonomous construction applications, and customers can expect to see robotic applications expanding beyond earthmoving."

As part of the acquisition, Roin's CEO, Jim Delaney, will join Built's engineering team. The technologies underlying Roin's automated power trowel and shotcrete robot will be integrated into Built's software and hardware systems, and engineering efforts will be focused on Built's existing and future product lines.

"We see joining Built as the next step in Roin's story," said Jim Delaney, Founder and CEO of Roin. "I have always admired what Built has launched and how they've moved the construction industry forward in adopting new technologies, and I am excited to have the opportunity to join their team."

With shortages in labor and declining productivity rates, construction costs worldwide have slowed the building of critical infrastructure, clean energy, transportation, and housing projects in a time when they are needed most. Roin will join Built in continuing the mission of bringing autonomy to the construction industry and helping to bring modern tools into the hands of skilled workers.

About Roin Technologies

Concrete is the second-most used substance in the world after water. Roin Technologies automates repetitive and dangerous tasks to unlock productivity and time-savings within the concrete industry. With products focusing on structural shotcrete and concrete floor finishing, Roin enables leading contractors to accelerate schedules and keep their workers safe.

About Built Robotics

Built Robotics' mission is to build the robots that build the world. As the inventor of the world's first autonomy solution for excavators, the Exosystem™, Built transforms excavators into fully autonomous trenching robots. Exosystems are deployed today across the $1 trillion earthmoving industry, building critical infrastructure in energy, telecom, and more.

